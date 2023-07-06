Although the iPhone's default keyboard is no match to Gboard on the top budget Android phones, the iOS keyboard has several tricks up its sleeve to fix typos on the go. You may sometimes run into typos when you write business emails or Twitter threads on your iPhone. Tapping an exact word in a long paragraph can be inconvenient and confusing. Instead, you can turn on your iPhone's secret trackpad and navigate the text cursor like a pro.

You can always tap and hold on a word to enable a magnifying glass and place the cursor exactly where you want. However, it can be time-consuming when you want to fix several typos in a paragraph. It's even more problematic on iPhones with a small screen. Use the built-in keyboard's secret trackpad instead of tapping mindlessly on your iPhone. Let's check it in action.

How to activate the secret trackpad on an iPhone or iPad

The ability to use a secret trackpad is also available on an iPad. However, the feature is more useful for iPhone users. Most iPad users prefer a dedicated keyboard to write long paragraphs and emails. Go through the steps below:

Open any app with a block of text. Tap the text field to open the iOS keyboard. When you notice a typo, long-press on the spacebar until the keyboard goes blank. You may notice haptic feedback if you activate it on your iPhone. Keep pressing your finger and glide it over the entire keyboard to move the cursor in the paragraph. You can precisely move the cursor to the typo and lift a finger from the keyboard to check the alphabetical keys. Use the Delete key and fix your mistakes on the go. 2 Images Close

Use iPhone's secret trackpad with third-party keyboard apps

iOS supports third-party keyboard apps like Gboard and SwiftKey. Thanks to add-ons like Bing integration, AI-powered co-pilot, clipboard, and Microsoft Translate, SwiftKey is getting popular among iPhone users. The secret trackpad is available on SwiftKey with a similar implementation.

Download SwiftKey on your iPhone and open the app. Follow the on-screen instructions to make SwiftKey the default app on iPhone. Open any document or chat thread and long-tap on the space key to activate the trackpad. Drag your finger to scroll through text and make quick edits in no time. 2 Images Close

As expected, the entire trackpad experience is more precise and better on the default keyboard than on Microsoft SwiftKey.

Your iPhone may surprise you

Did you recently move from Android to iPhone? The first few days can be tough to adjust with the iOS software. You can read our dedicated guide to make your new iPhone feel a bit more like Android.