Samsung is, by far, the most popular Android phone maker and it's for good reason: its devices are some of the best out there. The company often goes toe to toe with Apple and its iPhone. It's not uncommon for either manufacturer to encourage users from the other side to switch teams promising them all the things they can't achieve with their current device — history shows Apple wins more often than Samsung does. With the recent arrival of the Galaxy S23 series, though, Samsung is looking to claim some would-be iOS upgraders over to its side with an updated version of its Try Galaxy web application, designed to work on the iPhone's default browser, Safari.

To get started, iPhone users simply have to head over to trygalaxy.com on Safari and then follow the on-screen instructions to have the web app set up on their iPhone's home screen. Try Galaxy worked pretty smoothly on my aging iPhone 11, offering a pretty decent demo of the features included with the Galaxy S23 and One UI 5.1.

5 Images

Close

A total of 14 languages are supported, Samsung says, thus making it accessible to the bulk of iPhone users around the world. So if you've always wondered what it's like to try out some of the Galaxy S23's photo editing features such as Nightography without having to walk over to a nearby Samsung or carrier outlet, now you know how.

Accessing the Try Galaxy URL through an Android device returns an error message reading, "This experience was designed for iPhone users. You’re on an Android already," as SamMobile found out.

3 Images

Close

I had fun "Trying Out Galaxy" as it were, and for anyone who hasn't had a look already, it's definitely worth a try. Samsung originally launched the service in 2022, with this updated version roping in newer elements from One UI 5.1 and the Galaxy S23 series.

This also serves as a decent distraction from the recent controversy surrounding the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 100x digital zoom, more specifically with regards to the role of AI elements in enhancing photos of the moon.