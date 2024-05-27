Summary Apple might allow for app icon and color customization in the upcoming iOS 18 update.

New features could simplify app identification and access, enhancing user experience on iPhones.

Apple may also mirror Google's dynamic theming system for app customization.

Apple's compliance with the EU's DMA rules has forced the company to take an Android-like approach in the EU and allow for practices previously against its statute, such as sideloading. However, it seems that going full Android in Europe is impacting Apple's taste in software, and the iPhone maker might borrow more features from its rival operating system.

As reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is about to bring more customization features to iOS 18, starting with allowing users to change the placement of the apps and their color. The current version of iOS forces users to stick to Apple's standard grid, plus no possibility of changing the app's colors.

In the upcoming iOS 18 update, Apple plans to introduce a feature that allows users to distinguish similar apps with a single color. For instance, all social media apps could be assigned the color blue, while finance apps could be designated as green. This feature, as described by Gurman, could significantly enhance the user experience by making it easier to identify and access specific types of apps. Additionally, Apple is considering allowing for app icon customization, which could enable users to change an app's icon to a picture of their choice.

Apple's iOS 18 will allow for the app's icon and color customization

Currently, Apple allows users to customize an app's icon using the built-in Shortcuts app. This method, however, does not actually change the app's icon but creates a shortcut for the app that holds a new icon. In contrast, iOS 18 is expected to introduce a built-in feature that allows for direct app icon customization, offering a more seamless and comprehensive customization experience. The new operating system is set to be unveiled at Apple's upcoming WWDC event on June 10.

It's worth noting that while Apple is considering allowing users to change an app's icon and color, the extent of this customization is yet to be determined. One potential approach is that Apple could mirror Google's Material You dynamic theming, where apps are themed based on the wallpaper colors used by the system's dynamic theming engine. This feature, currently available on Google Pixel devices, offers a unique and dynamic customization experience.