It's been nearly three years since the third-gen — and now final — iPhone SE launched, and today, Apple finally unveiled its successor. The iPhone 16e isn't just an unintentional throwback to one of Samsung's best phones of the 2010s, it's also Apple's bold strategy for offering a more affordable iPhone. Gone are the days of sub-$500 iMessage machines. Now, if you want your kids, your parents, or any other budget-minded person in your life to have an iPhone, you'll need to shell out a whole lot more cash to get there.

Of course, for your additional $170 — that's a total of $600, up from $430 — you do get a pretty massive upgrade. The iPhone 16e combines the iPhone 14's design, notch and all, with some more modern elements, including, most notably, a shift to USB-C and Apple's A18 SoC. While it's not the exact configuration you'll find in Apple's more expensive iPhone 16, it's closer than the iPhone SE ever came. And yet, I can't help but feel like this launch gives Android manufacturers a chance to fight back in the budget space, one they haven't had since Apple's first iPhone SE arrived nearly nine years ago.

The iPhone 16e is one seriously odd product

Some of yesterday, some of today, some of tomorrow

On paper, $600 for the iPhone 16e isn't a terrible bargain. It's the same price the iPhone 14 was marked at until this morning, when Apple officially retired it for this new device. There are real advantages to this device over both of the ones it replaced, including USB-C, a much faster processor, more RAM, and (seemingly) the same main 48MP sensor seen on the iPhone 16. I'm just unsure if those moves — most of which were inspired either by a focus on AI tools, or the EU's USB-C requirements — justify a move up to $600.

While it was easy for Android fans to mock the iPhone SE for, effectively, being a collection of spare parts thrown together into a single device, that didn't mean the phones were bad. Former AP editor Ryne Hager reviewed the third-gen iPhone SE back in 2022, and there's a reason he called it an "easy Android off-ramp." Dated design aside, all three iPhone SE models were solid phones in their own right; there's a reason we've seen over two years of rumors about what its successor could possibly be.

In a post-RCS world, I'm just not sure I see the obvious value on paper here. The iPhone 16e is missing some crucial features, including MagSafe support, and as the very first product to ship with Apple's in-house (and controversial) modem, I'd be worried to see just how it holds up in everyday use. I'm not particularly surprised by the decision to really push AI here — could Apple even market an unsupported device following months of Apple Intelligence being the buzzword in its ads? — but right now, you can't tell me MagSafe support wouldn't be a better feature to add in for the sort of shopper considering a "budget" iPhone.

You wouldn't believe what Android can deliver for under $600

I can't even list it all here

All of this is exacerbated by the fact that the sub-$600 Android space might be the best it's ever been. My AP colleague Stephen Radochia gave the OnePlus 13R a glowing review last month. While, yes, it's also a $600 smartphone, once you factor in that OnePlus will give you a $100 discount for any smartphone trade-in, regardless of age or state, you're talking about a lot of phone for just $500. It's bigger — a downgrade to some, for sure, but it's not like the 6.1-inch iPhone 16e is small — it's got a handful of camera sensors, and a massive battery that I'm not sure you can kill within the space of a single day.

If that $100 discount is cheating, look at the Pixel 8a. Sure, it's a year old, but it's just as capable of performing most AI tasks — especially considering the lackluster state of Apple Intelligence at the moment — and it's routinely on sale for just $400. Sure, you still don't have MagSafe support, but you score two excellent camera sensors, a light, comfortable chassis, and some actual colors. Sorry Apple, but black and white options just won't cut it here.

The very existence of discounts actually breaks the market wide open on the Android side of the fence. While discounts on iPhones usually have you springing for carrier deals — which often require new lines — the 2024 Moto Razr+ is up for grabs right now for just $580. That's a modern flip phone with two excellent displays, including an expansive 4-inch exterior panel, for $20 less than Apple's cheapest modern option.

Samsung almost has too many sub-$600 options to choose from, with the massively popular A-series basically becoming the default One UI experience for millions of smartphone users out there. Following the launch of the Galaxy S25, we've seen Samsung working to refresh various models in its A-series lineup for 2025.

And hey, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the Pixel 9a. Google's latest midrange smartphone could arrive as early as next month, and frankly, I think Google should get a move on now. Every leak suggests an excellent successor to the Pixel 8a, and the perfect rival to the iPhone 16e. Two camera sensors, a larger battery, Tensor G4 for all of the AI processing you could ever want, and — presumably — all of the AI tools that originally launched on the Pixel 9 last year. All for, if the leaks are to be believed, $500.

Affordable Android devices are better than ever

It's time for Google to act like it

Look, I'm not oblivious to the state of the market. The iPhone is massively popular in the US, and Apple's shockingly good at locking in its users. There's a good chance that anyone looking at the iPhone 16e would never consider an Android device, no matter the value. The earliest days of cheap Android hardware didn't help here, setting in place the idea that you have to buy an iPhone to have a good mobile experience, despite how plenty of consumers compared Apple's product to $200 Tracfone devices from 2013.

It's also possible that Apple's priced potential tariffs into the iPhone 16e's price, and that every Android phone that would have had it beat on price will lose out if and when those measures go into full effect. But as it stands, the iPhone that Apple is about to put up for pre-order on Friday is, to my eyes, a much worse deal than plenty of my favorite Android phones from the past year, and with devices like the Pixel 9a on the horizon, that divide between Android and iPhone prices might only deepen.

The real threat here, I think, is the MVNOs that will continue to sell iPhone 14 (and even iPhone 13) models for $500 or less. Still, I'm hoping Google — and others, including Samsung, OnePlus, and Motorola — work to make it clear to shoppers what their modern devices offer over Apple's new budget flagship device. There's a real opportunity here to rewrite the concept of a "cheap" Android phone. All we need is for one of these brands to strike first.