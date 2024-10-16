The base iPhone is usually pretty boring, a basic model with enough limitations to push consumers upstream towards Apple's pricier Pro models.

But with recent flagship lines from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus arguably delivering better base models and Pro phones that really do feel built around optional extras, the iPhone 16 shows Apple learning a little from the Android side.

The iPhone 16 should be the least interesting of the latest-generation of iPhones, but it’s the opposite: the closest a non-Pro iPhone has come to its more capable cousins. There are still trade-offs, but the iPhone 16 is refreshing, satisfying, and far more capable than I expected. For once, this is the iPhone that most Android owners should be tempted by.

Apple iPhone 16 Not Pro, but not far off 8.5 / 10 The iPhone 16 is Apple's newest regular iPhone, complete with an updated design, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and the 3nm-based Apple A18 processor. It has two improved cameras as well as a Camera Control button for quick access to camera functions. This is the first 'regular' iPhone to feel competitive with the Pro models in years, and offers enough to tempt a few Android owners into the switch. Pros Premium design

Fantastic performance

Capable dual camera setup

iOS is closer to Android than ever Cons No telephoto lens

Camera Control button doesn't work well

iOS 18 has some bugs

Price, availability, and specifications

The iPhone 16 starts at $799 and comes with 128GB of storage. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is $899, while the maximum storage capacity of 512GB will cost you $1,099. These prices include a $30 instant rebate if you activate it on a carrier at point of sale. If you want the bigger iPhone 16 Plus, it’ll cost you $100 more.

The iPhone 16 comes in five colors: black, white, pink, teal, and this ultramarine color I’ve been using for two weeks. Before we get stuck into the review, here’s a quick reminder of the specs.

Design

Not Pro, but still premium

I’ve carried an iPhone alongside an Android phone for years, and it’s always been a Pro model. This year is the first that I’ve switched my main iPhone from the Pro Max to the iPhone 16 Pro, but after starting to use the iPhone 16, this might be my favorite iPhone yet.

It starts with the colors. The iPhone 16 Pro colors are muted, but the iPhone 16 is vibrant. There’s Black and White for people who want something more neutral, and Teal and Pink if you want a pop of color. The hero Ultramarine color is the one I ordered, and I love it. It’s a mix of blue and purple that is unique and different from anything else; exactly what the iPhone started as.

The camera design has also returned to the pre-iPhone 11 pill design, and I like it. The color of the camera cutout is a darker tone to the main body, giving it a contrasting look that stands out, but it also means the phone wobbles when laid flat on a surface.

While the iPhone 16 Pro is made from titanium (just as was the 15 Pro range last year), the iPhone 16 uses aluminum with a matte glass finish. That matte finish means the iPhone 16 feels just as good as its Pro siblings despite the cheaper metal, echoing the approach taken by the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 series.

This is helped by the inclusion of the Action and Camera Control buttons. The former was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro range, and mine is set to turn on the flashlight, although you can also configure it to open specific Focus modes, start a voice recording, or more.

I think Apple’s goal has been to ensure that whichever iPhone 16 you pick up, it looks, feels, and acts the same, and it has achieved this with abundance. The iPhone 16 is the nicest non-Pro iPhone ever made.

Display

Everything you need, except for one feature

It’s easy to dismiss the iPhone 16's display on paper, but it’s mostly a joy to use. Measuring 6.1 inches, it’s ergonomically friendly and more comfortable than the 0.1-inch larger screen on the Galaxy S24. Part of this is due to the boxier design of the Galaxy S24, with the slightly smaller build making the iPhone 16 more comfortable to hold and use with one hand. The Pixel 9 is 0.2 inches larger than the iPhone 16, but they're equally friendly to use with one hand.

Yes, the display is only 60Hz. Yes, it’s noticeable if you go looking for it. No, it doesn’t matter for Apple users. Still, hopefully the rumors of a higher refresh rate on next year’s iPhone 17 come true. On the other hand, there’s no always-on display (AOD), and this is the more noticeable omission. This isn’t a technology limitation, rather it’s Apple artificially limiting the display's features to hold something back for the Pro phones. Even cheap Android handsets offer AOD, and missing it here feels frustrating.

Go beyond the refresh rate and the Super Retina OLED panel looks excellent. Brightness ranges between 1 nit and 2,000 nits, meaning it’s visible in most lighting conditions. I’ve turned to the iPhone 16 Pro — with a larger 6.3-inch display — a few times while reviewing the iPhone 16, and while the display is larger, it doesn’t feel like it’s much better (refresh rate aside). This is because the key features that matter — OLED technology, at least 326 ppi pixel density, and a high enough max brightness — are similar or identical on both devices.

The Dynamic Island is present just like last year, and it’s still a fantastic feature that every Android maker should be trying to copy. The features and apps that tie into the Dynamic Island continue to evolve, and it’s become a key part of what makes the modern iPhone experience. I've written that every phone should have a dynamic island , and it's fast becoming an iPhone feature that I miss when using an Android phone.

Software

The most-Android like iPhone software ever

The iPhone 16 runs iOS 18 out of the box, and it’s the biggest update to the iPhone in over a decade. If you’ve held off switching to an iPhone because you preferred the customizability of Android, there’s never been a better time to switch: iOS 18 is the closest we’ve ever come to an iPhone running Android.

The big changes start at the home screen: say goodbye to fixed positioning and hello to freedom. You can now position apps and widgets wherever you want on your home screen, allowing you to achieve great home screen layouts that weren’t possible before. It’s not elegant, as iOS still tries to autofill apps into empty spaces — and I hope that Apple improves it as it's frustrating in its current state — but with a bit of fiddling it ends up working. I expect that Apple will fix this in future updates, but who knows how long that will take.