Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is the company's best iPhone yet, especially for those who need the best smartphone camera, but it's not alone on the podium. We've reached the point where most top smartphones have enough power and battery life to do everything you need to do in a day, and the pictures you take won't disappoint. You might love the crispness of a Google Pixel 9 Pro photo, or you might prefer the stronger saturation of Samsung's Galaxy S24. It's all relative.

What's an Android fan to do? If you already like your Android life — customizing your phone, installing whatever apps you want, or Android Auto — then the iPhone 16 Pro won't be a fit. But if you're OK with switching platforms, which may include re-buying apps and/or switching cloud services for your photos and data, the iPhone 16 Pro is every bit as good as the very best Android smartphones.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 9 / 10 Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is the phone to beat, with phenomenal cameras and custom styles to eliminate its photographic peculiarities. But Android's top-shelf smartphones are every bit as good, too. Are you willing to switch platforms entirely? Pros Same price as last year's iPhone Pro

Slightly bigger OLED display that maxes out at 120Hz

Apple AI is here (for better or worse)

Solid battery and OS optimizations that focus on longevity

Photography Styles let you tweak the fancy camera's quirks Cons Physical Camera button feels unnecessary

Can't lock display at a 120Hz refresh rate

AI not as useful as marketing would have you believe

Top-shelf Android phones are every bit as fast (and camera-filled)

Price, availability, and specifications

Don't cheap out on that storage

The "pro" version of Apple's latest iPhone costs as much as last year's, starting at $999 for the standard iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 for the larger "Max" model. Unlike the saturated iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Pro's color options are decidedly industrial: desert, natural, white, or black titanium. It starts with 128GB of storage, which you can upgrade to 256GB for an extra $100, 512GB for 300, or a whopping 1TB for $500.

Specifications SoC Apple A18 Pro Display type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.3" Display resolution 2622 x 1206 Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Charge speed Unknown wired, 25W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, MagSafe/ Qi2 wireless Ports USB-C SIM support eSIM Operating System iOS 18 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 Rear camera 48MP, f/1.78, OIS main; 48MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 12MP, f/2.8 5x telephoto Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-FI 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25mm Weight 199g IP Rating IP68 Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium Price From $999 Expand

Design

We didn't need a camera button

Close

The iPhone Pro's colors are decidedly business, more akin to what you'd find on Google's Pixel 9 Pro than the color splashes of Samsung's Galaxy S24. My jet-black titanium case looks gorgeous on the iPhone 16 Pro. However, a small part of me and the friends who have accompanied me to the Apple Store have been more drawn to the regular iPhone 16's saturated look. The pink, teal, and ultramarine aluminum frames absolutely pop.

The iPhone 16 Pro is slightly taller (3mm) and wider (1mm) than its predecessor, but it retains the same depth (8.25mm). Its viewable screen size is up to 6.3 inches on the diagonal, thanks to Apple shaving slightly off the bezels of the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro. That's as much screen size on a slightly smaller chassis than the Pixel 9 Pro and a slightly larger screen than what you'd find on the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24. You're unlikely to notice these subtle differences between the three phones, but you'd feel the display improvements if you're coming from a phone with an even smaller display.

Otherwise, the iPhone 16 Pro's screen is practically the same as the iPhone 15 Pro's screen: 120Hz maximum refresh rate, Super Retina XDR (Apple's "OLED" treatment), always-on display elements, a software-based Dynamic Island, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, to name a few specs.

The Dynamic Island is the big display feature that separates the iPhone from its Android competitors. It's incredibly useful to get updates from various apps within this dedicated bit of screen space. As a college football fan, I especially love being able to glance at my favorite teams' scores without having to pull up a dedicated app to view what's going on each Saturday. It's much less annoying than getting a notification every time someone scores a point.

Most of these features exist on the iPhone 16, too. The two that don't are worth the upgrade to a Pro: an improved refresh rate, though adaptive, gives you a smoother experience you'll miss if you ever move to a 60Hz smartphone. Also, the always-on display is incredibly useful for pulling your phone out of your pocket to glance at information (or notifications) without powering it all the way up.

The iPhone 16 Pro includes a new hardware button on its right side for launching its Camera app. You can then move your finger across the touch-sensitive button to quickly adjust the zoom. Pressing it once with your finger snaps a shot; holding it down triggers a video. The same functionality sort of exists on a Galaxy S24 or a Pixel 9 Pro; you just have to enable the setting that lets you double-tap your smartphone's power button to launch its camera.

I've gotten so used to having a camera widget on my Lock Screen that I found myself forgetting the physical camera button even existed. The few times I used it, I noticed that pressing the button can add the slightest bit of extra jiggle to your shot. This doesn't really affect your photos in the daytime, but it wasn't ideal when I was shooting in low-light environments. You also can't customize the camera button to launch any app you want, unlike a Samsung Galaxy S24, which gives you much more flexibility for its side button.

Software

More customizations with a sprinkle of AI

Though Android remains the more customizable, robust operating system for those who love tinkering the heck out of their devices, I've always enjoyed the smooth simplicity of iOS. I don't think either one is better than the other, but iOS feels a bit more Android now that you get more design adjustments for your Home screen in iOS 18. You can edit the look and feel of your iPhone's various pages more than ever before, including setting all of your app icons to a unified color, changing their size, or surrounding them with differently sized widgets.

Apple has also upgraded the Control Center in iOS 18. I still like it more than having to launch a dedicated Google Home or Samsung SmartThings app. However, it's almost too crowded now, and you're still reliant on Apple (or app manufacturers) to unlock its full flexibility. For example, I can't control my Philips Hue lights natively from the Control Center; it all has to be done through a Hue-to-Apple-Home integration, which feels like an extra, unnecessary step.

RCS messaging is finally here in iOS 18, a feature Android smartphones have enjoyed for eons. You can now fire up read receipts with your Android friends and enjoy "someone is typing" teases within your text messages, assuming your cellular carrier supports the new feature.