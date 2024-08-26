Key Takeaways Apple's iPhone 16 event is set for September 9, with major hardware and software updates expected.

Four new iPhone models are anticipated along with software upgrades, including RCS support and AI integrations.

The next round of Android flagships meant to compete with the iPhone 16 aren't expected until 2025, giving Apple center stage on September 9.

With the Pixel 9 making its debut, all the major Android flagships we're expecting to hit US shores in 2024 have been revealed — but there's one more upcoming phone still worth talking about. Apple's iPhone series shapes the mobile landscape with the changes it introduces, and now we know exactly when to expect the next round of annual improvements.

Apple started sending out invitations to its next event this morning, teasing that "It's Glowtime" on September 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). The tagline and imagery may be a nod to Apple Intelligence features, which are available in beta currently but aren't expected to reach the stable channel until after the iPhone 16 makes its debut when iOS 18.1 is released.

The invitations are being sent to media members exactly two weeks before the event. Separately, Greg Joswiak, SVP of Marketing at Apple, posted an animated version of the Apple logo shown in the invitation on Twitter/X, and from this, it's obvious the newly revamped Siri and its Apple Intelligence features will be stars of the show.

What to expect at the event

We should see a total of four new phone models at the event: The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Also expected are the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods 4. Apple should reveal the public launch date for its iOS 18 update at the event as well.

Based on past hardware rumors, we're expecting all four iPhones to have a new dedicated camera button, though its exact functions are still a bit of a mystery. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are thought to be getting the new Action Button introduced with last year's iPhone 15 Pro series.

While the hardware changes appear to be somewhat minimal, software has been a major focus for Apple in 2024, and it's with iOS 18 and AI that this release will truly shine. For one, the new phones should support RCS, either out of the box or through a firmware update shortly after release. Meanwhile, the Apple Intelligence framework will bring exciting new integrations for AI tools like ChatGPT to hook into iOS itself. And Apple hasn't forgotten about its own virtual assistant, overhauling Siri and giving it the slick new animation seen below.

Close

On the Android side of things, we're not expecting any direct iPhone 16 competitors from Google, Nothing, OnePlus, Samsung, or any of the usual suspects until the Galaxy S25 series is shown off at the beginning of 2025. This differs from years past, when Google would launch its new Pixel phone about a month after the iPhone, but the release was moved up by two months this year. So Apple will get the entire mobile world's full attention on September 9, but Android OEMs will have at least a few months to ready their responses to what Apple shows off in two weeks.