Every year, when Apple launches its latest phones, the world tech world stops to listen. The iOS vs. Android debate is never louder than it was in September, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has undoubtedly made the conversation much more intense this year, including a few notable changes over the predecessor. Still, the question remains: is Apple's newest shiny phone finally the one to sway someone away from Android?

Well, in our eyes, the best Android phone right now is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, so we've decided to compare the newly-announced iPhone 15 Pro to the top-notch Android device and see which one comes out on top.

Price, specs & availability:

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been announced but is not yet available for purchase. You can place a preorder for the device on Apple's website beginning on September 15, 2023, with its official release scheduled for September 22, 2023. The base model, with 256GB of internal storage, will cost $1,199. That is an increase of $100 over the iPhone 14 Pro Max's starting price; however, it's important to note that it's also double the storage amount. Interestingly, this year Apple has also announced trade-in deals for those who want to upgrade their old iPhones, with discounts of up to $650 available through them directly or up to $1,000 off if you trade in through a major carrier, depending on the model you trade-in.

Next month, Google will release its Pixel 8 series, replacing the Pixel 7 Pro. The base model of the Pixel 7 Pro, with 128GB internal storage, launched at $899, which is $300 cheaper than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Plus, It's possible to find discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro — it's only $649 at Amazon and Best Buy at the time of publishing — but with the upcoming release of the Pixel 8 series and Black Friday approaching, there may be additional discounts available soon.

It's important to know that both phones are compatible with 5G and work with major carriers in the U.S. However, it's worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max only supports eSIM in the U.S., just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max did last year. If you're using an international version, it still has a physical SIM card slot. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro supports eSIM but doesn't require it in the United States.

At the moment, we don't have precise information on all of the technical specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max since Apple doesn't typically disclose certain details like other Android phone manufacturers, including the battery capacity. Therefore, we will have to wait until the phone is released and someone performs a teardown of it to obtain the full picture. However, based on what we currently know, let's take a brief look at how the iPhone 15 Pro stacks up against the Pixel 7 Pro.



iPhone 15 Pro Max Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC A17 Pro Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 120Hz 6.7 inches, 1440x3120 (QHD+), LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus RAM Not listed 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery Not listed 5000mAh, up to 23W fast charging, up to 23W wireless charging (Pixel Stand) Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Android 13 Front camera Not listed 10.8MP f/2.2 (92.8° FoV, fixed focus) Rear cameras 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 5X telephoto 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with autofocus (125° FoV); 48MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/OIS; LDAF, Spectral and flicker sensor; 5x optical and up to 30x Super Res Zoom Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, UWB 5G (mmWave supported in the US), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Dual-band GNSS, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Dimensions 159.9mm x 76.7mm x 8.25 mm 3.01 x 6.4 x 0.35 inches (76.6mm x 162.9mm x 8.9mm) Weight 221g 7.4oz (212g) Charging 35W wired over USB-C, 15W MagSafe and Qi2 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $1,200 $899 USD

Design

Source: Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's design may not differ significantly from its predecessor, but it boasts a handful of noteworthy updates that set it apart from other iPhones. Its titanium frame makes it lighter than the previous model without sacrificing its toughness. The phone's front and back are still fashioned from glass, with the front sporting a Ceramic Shield, so it's still vulnerable to damage if not handled with care.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro boasts an elegant design with glass panels adorning both its front and back, secured by a sleek aluminum frame. While the frame does offer sturdy support, it falls short of the exceptional resilience of a titanium build. In terms of protection, both phones are rated IP68, offering reliable safeguarding against water and dust, so you can rest easy knowing that accidental submersion won't harm either of these impressive devices.

The standard volume control and power buttons are on the side of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, just like an earlier version of its design. However, Apple has made a slight change this year by removing the Mute Button and replacing it with a new Action Button. The button still has the basic function of muting alerts, but it can now be customized to perform other essential tasks or even complex operations by setting it to run your favorite Shortcuts, which is pretty impressive.

Display

The OLED panels on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are impressive, providing excellent color accuracy and contrast. The Google device boasts a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz max refresh rate, which matches the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both devices are ideal for staying sharp while gaming or browsing social media, and both devices have an ALway-on display as while, so you'll make use of those adaptive refresh rates.

Software and performance

When it comes to smartphone performance, Apple continues to lead the pack. The highly anticipated A17 Pro is expected to outshine the Tensor G2 chip that powers Google's Pixel phone. While we can't confirm this until the phone is officially released, we can take a closer look at the performance scores of the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro. This chip surpassed the Tensor G2 in all aspects according to Geekbench scores. Moreover, the new A17 Pro boasts a GPU with six cores and can execute hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing, which is a significant advantage for mobile gaming enthusiasts. Apple even announced that Resident Evil Village — a full console/PC game — will be available on the iPhone later this year, which is definitely impressive news.

Although Google's Tensor G2 doesn't command that same sort of raw power that Apple's chip does, it's still fast and efficient in practice. It is highly responsive and can handle various tasks with ease. Additionally, it powers some of Google's top AI features, such as Call Screening and Magic Easer.

Source: Apple

Comparing the two phones becomes more challenging as the iOS versus Android debate has gained prominence. These systems are distinct and provide their specific approach to utilizing a smartphone in 2023.

When the iPhone 15 Pro Max is released, it will come with the newest iOS version, iOS 17. However, the Android 14 update for the Google Pixel 7 Pro seems to be slightly delayed. Nonetheless, Pixel 7 Pro owners can access the Android 14 beta version if they are willing to install it on their phones. Similar to iOS 17, the beta version has been available since mid-June.

In terms of software experience, it all boils down to personal preference. It's common knowledge that iOS, Apple's operating system, is regarded as a closed system that prioritizes first-party apps and services over third-party ones. As a long-time iPhone user, I can attest that this is gradually changing, with Apple providing more customization options as iOS evolves. However, when compared to Android, iOS still falls short in terms of the sheer number of options, customizations, and settings available. Nevertheless, the simple and intuitive nature of iOS makes it an excellent choice for smartphone beginners or users who prefer a hassle-free experience without delving into the nitty-gritty of the Settings app.

Cameras

Apple and Google are known for their exceptional camera systems on the Pro models of their hardware every year. Among Android phones, the Pixel 7 Pro is our top pick for the best camera phone. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro Max had an impressive camera system last year, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has made further improvements.

To begin, let's discuss the specifications of the Pixel 7 Pro. It features three rear cameras: a 50MP f/1.85 primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP f/3.5 5x telephoto sensor. With these options, you can choose the best focal length and capture stunning shots. Despite the 50MP primary sensor, images are scaled down to 12.5MP for an incredibly sharp image.

The rear camera system of the iPhone 15 Pro Max includes a primary sensor with 48 megapixels and f/1.78 aperture, an ultra-wide sensor of 12 megapixels and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5x telephoto sensor of 12 megapixels with f/2.8 aperture. By default, the main sensor takes photos that are reduced to 24 megapixels, but unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max gives you the option to capture the full 48 megapixels if desired.

Both camera systems in smartphones perform advanced computational photography techniques to achieve their portraits, night photos, and HDR. We will have to see the iPhone 15 Pro Max out in the wild to see exactly how the camera compares to each other, but once again, which one you prefer may come down to preference more than anything else.

Battery and charging

Great news for iPhone users! The latest iPhone now comes with USB-C, meaning you no longer need a separate cable to charge your iPhone 15 Pro Max and other devices. Additionally, you can now enjoy the faster 10gb/s data transfer speeds that USB-C provides. However, this is not new to long-time Android users as USB-C has been around for some time and is already the standard connector for the Pixel 7 Pro.

It's uncertain what the battery capacity of Apple's latest release is, as the company doesn't disclose this information. However, they claim that you should be able to enjoy around 25 hours of streamed video (such as Netflix or YouTube) or approximately 95 hours of audio playback. This is comparable to the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was discovered to have a 4,323mAh battery, and its everyday usage was just average. It should last you through a day, but it's unlikely to survive for multiple days. Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery, but it also struggles to last a full day with more than 20% of its battery When it comes to charging, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has the more impressive charging speeds.

With the use of the Google 30W charging, it can charge up to 23W. Additionally, it can wirelessly charge up to 23W on the Pixel stand. In comparison, regular Qi chargers can only provide up to 12W of charging power. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can only be charged wirelessly with 15W of power using a MagSafe wireless charger. All other Qi chargers only provide 7.5W, which is considered slow by current standards.

Which one should you buy?

When it comes to the Apple vs. Android debate, it ultimately boils down to personal preference. However, in our opinion, the Google Pixel 7 Pro offers more value for your money — especially when you find it on sale. Its camera is phenomenal, Android 13 is fast and responsive thanks to the Tensor G2 chip, and Google's AI-powered software adds an extra layer of convenience. Additionally, while iOS has become more open in recent years, it still lacks the customization options of Android, which can lead to a more personalized experience over time.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is undeniably the most technologically advanced iPhone to date. Its camera features are unmatched, especially in terms of video recording capabilities, setting it apart from all other smartphones. Although it lacks customization options, a common trait of Apple products, Apple's commitment to reliable and long-lasting software updates makes it a formidable competitor in the smartphone market. You just have to pay that "Apple tax" to get it.