Apple's new iPhones are here, and they pack a host of upgrades. Some upgrades are major, such as the USB-C port, while others are somewhat minor. And, like in 2022, there is a Plus model in the lineup — the iPhone 15 Plus, the closest competitor to Google's flagship Pixel 7 Pro, at least in terms of the price tag.

So, as we await the launch of the Pixel 8 Pro, how does the new iPhone 15 Plus stack up against the best Android phone? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

As mentioned earlier, the pricing of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is quite similar to the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It starts at $899 for the base 128GB model and goes up to $1,199 for the top-end 512GB model. The Pixel 7 Pro also starts at $899 for the 128GB model, but its 512GB model costs only $1,099, which is $100 cheaper than the iPhone 15 Plus. Also, as the Pixel 7 Pro has been on the shelves for almost a year, it's often selling at discounted prices. Plus, if you wait another month, it's bound to get even more affordable after the arrival of the Pixel 8 series, which is set to be unveiled on October 4.

Now let's look at the raw specifications of both phones:



Apple iPhone 15 Plus Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Apple A16 Bionic Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 60Hz, 2000nits peak brightness, Ceramic Shield 6.7 inches, 1440x3120 (QHD+), LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus Storage 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB Type-C, USB 2.0 USB-C Operating System iOS 17 Android 13 Front camera 12MP, f/1.9 10.8MP f/2.2 (92.8° FoV, fixed focus) Rear cameras 48MP primary with f/1.6, 12MP ultrawide with f/2.4 50MP f/1.85 primary (82° FoV w/OIS); 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with autofocus (125° FoV); 48MP f/3.5 5x telephoto w/OIS; LDAF, Spectral and flicker sensor; 5x optical and up to 30x Super Res Zoom Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz + mmWave), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Ultra Wideband, 5G (mmWave supported in the US), Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Ultra-Wideband, Dual-band GNSS, Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Dimensions 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.80mm 3.01 x 6.4 x 0.35 inches (76.6mm x 162.9mm x 8.9mm) Weight 201g 7.4oz (212g) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design

Source: Apple

For the most part, Apple has kept the same design for the iPhone 15 Plus as its predecessor. So basically, you get a glass sandwich with an aluminum frame. But the Plus model now features the Dynamic Island, which is a pill-shaped cutout for the front shooter and various Face ID sensors. Although Dynamic Island debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro model with much fanfare, it has yet to become a major feature thanks to a tepid response from app developers.

Another change in the iPhone 15 Plus is the inclusion of a color-infused glass back instead of a regular glass back and a soft-touch finish instead of a glossy finish.

The Pixel 7 Pro is also a glass sandwich with an aluminum frame, but one of its most striking and divisive features is the rear camera bar that spans the entire width of the back.

As design preference is subjective, there isn't really a winner in this aspect, and both phones stack up pretty even in terms of durability because of the materials used. But the iPhone 15 Plus has an advantage in color options, as you can pick from five colors, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro only has three color choices.

Display

You get a 6.7-inch OLED screen on both the iPhone 15 Plus and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with a similar screen-to-body ratio and 1,000 nits typical brightness. But the iPhone can reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness when needed, compared to Pixel's 1,500 nits.

While 1,500 nits brightness is plenty for under-sun visibility, going even higher doesn't hurt. This higher peak brightness will also come in handy while enjoying Dolby Vision HDR content on iPhone 15 Plus. The Pixel 7 Pro, unfortunately, lacks Dolby Vision support and can only decode HDR10 and HDR10+ formats. However, the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly better PPI density than the iPhone.

Performance and battery life

Apple is using the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15 Plus, the same chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. While it may be a year old, it's an extremely powerful chip that can handle almost anything you throw at it. So whether you are browsing, checking social media, playing games, or watching videos, you'll get a snappy performance.

Unlike Apple, Google has packed a newer Tensor G2 chip in the Pixel 7 Pro. While the chip can't beat the rival in raw benchmarks, it delivers excellent performance in real-world usage, so you don't have to worry about playing graphic-intensive games or multitasking on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Regarding the battery life, while we don't know the exact battery specifications of the iPhone 15 Plus at this point, it probably packs the same 4,323mAh battery as the iPhone 14 Plus. In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery. But as the previous iPhone models have shown, the iPhone 15 Plus will very likely outperform the Pixel 7 Pro in battery life despite having a smaller battery. This is possible because of the superior power efficiency of the A16 Bionic and the overall better OS-level optimization.

Charging

If it's any consolation, the Pixel 7 Pro supports 23W wired (via any USB-PD and PPS charger rated 23W or more) and wireless charging (via the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), compared to 20W wired charging and 15W wireless charging of the iPhone. This means Pixel 7 Pro owners can charge their phone quicker than an iPhone 15 Plus owner.

Software

This is one area where the two phones are quite different. While the iPhone 15 Plus uses the iOS 17, the Pixel 7 Pro runs on Android 13. As you probably already know, iOS and Android are very different operating systems, with each having its own advantages and disadvantages. That said, both are pretty capable and perfectly suitable for modern smartphone needs.

Still, some things are better on one platform compared to the other. For example, Android shines in terms of customizability and its relatively open nature, while iOS has slightly better privacy and security protections because of its closed nature. If you are curious how the latest versions of the iOS and Android compare, we have an excellent write-up on iOS 17 vs. Android 14.

When it comes to software support, the iPhone 15 Plus is set to have a long support period - although Apple doesn't give a fixed period like Google, you can expect six to seven years of updates. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro will get Android version updates till October 2025 and security updates till October 2027. So, Apple has a leg up in terms of supporting the software on its phones.

Cameras

Apart from the introduction of Dynamic Island, the biggest consumer-facing change in the iPhone 15 Plus from the 14 Plus is in the camera system. Apple has upgraded the primary camera in the new Plus model to a 48MP sensor with an f/1.6 lens. However, the ultrawide shooter is still a 12MP unit with an f/2.4 lens, as is the 12MP front camera with an f/1.9 lens. iPhone cameras have traditionally been great for photography with industry-leading video recording skills; you can expect the same from the iPhone 15 Plus.

The Pixel 7 Pro cameras house a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.85 lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera with an f/3.0 lens. There is also a 10.8MP front shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

We already know the Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic camera phone that shines in still photography, whether you are shooting with plenty of ambient light or in a low light situation, because of Google's computational photography prowess.

But the one thing that sets it apart from the iPhone 15 Plus is the inclusion of a dedicated telephoto camera, which is missing in the Apple phone. While you can zoom up to 2x on the iPhone, the Pixel 7 Pro supports a 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Plus has an edge in video recording capabilities over the Pixel.

iPhone or Pixel?

Undoubtedly, the iPhone 15 Plus and Google Pixel 7 Pro are impressive phones with top-notch features. Each can easily handle everything you would want to do on your smartphone. But of course, there are advantages and disadvantages to both.

For example, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is excellent if you like to customize your phone, want exceptional still photography skills, or need faster wired or wireless charging. But it will only get Android OS updates for just over two more years. Remember, if you are looking to buy a new Pixel, it's a good idea to wait for the Pixel 8 series announcement before making a decision unless you're in a big hurry.

If you are already part of the Apple ecosystem, there's no better phone than the iPhone. The iPhone 15 Plus has fantastic video recording capabilities, a solid chip, and a long software support period. It also supports Dolby Vision and comes in five colors. However, as mentioned earlier, it has limited customizability and a relatively locked system (which most iOS users prefer).