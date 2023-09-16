The Android Police podcast, in our duty to you as a full-service technology publication despite the narrow avenue our name would imply, is here for a go-around with Apple's new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineups. We also touch upon some more Pixel 8 hopes and a heartwarming turnaround for old robopets. Finally, we dig into our mailbag for the first time because you listeners are extremely eager to spill your guts about Android launchers. This show's 63 minutes long and I can promise you it's worth every second of your time.

03:22 | Apple Watch

17:59 | iPhone

50:54 | Lastly

