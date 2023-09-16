The Android Police podcast, in our duty to you as a full-service technology publication despite the narrow avenue our name would imply, is here for a go-around with Apple's new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineups. We also touch upon some more Pixel 8 hopes and a heartwarming turnaround for old robopets. Finally, we dig into our mailbag for the first time because you listeners are extremely eager to spill your guts about Android launchers. This show's 63 minutes long and I can promise you it's worth every second of your time.
03:22 | Apple Watch
17:59 | iPhone
- The iPhone 15 finally brings USB-C to the pockets of your blue bubble friends
- Apple just pushed ahead of Google in the race for pocket satellite connectivity
- I want every Android phone to steal the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button
- The Important iPhone 15 Pro Feature Nobody's Talking About! (Snazzy Labs / YouTube)
50:54 | Lastly
- The Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chip could run cooler thanks to Samsung's new packaging tech
- Aibo owners can recycle their aging robotic dogs thanks to Sony's new adoption program
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com