Summary Apple has announced an iPad event for May 7, one week before Google I/O.

The event could reveal new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with new accessories.

Apple hasn't released new iPad hardware since 2022.

We're eagerly anticipating Google I/O 2024, which kicks off on May 14. We're expecting to see the Pixel 8a, some Android 15, and no doubt plenty of AI. But Google's not the only big name throwing an event next month: Apple has announced that it'll host an iPad event on May 7, one week before I/O.

Apple's next event will start at 7 AM Pacific on May 7. Apple hasn't come out and said that the event will be iPad-focused, but the company's events page features a graphic that has a cartoon hand twirling what's unmistakably an Apple Pencil.

While Android tablets are enjoying something of a renaissance lately, Apple's tablets still lead the market by a wide margin. Interestingly for Android nerds, MacRumors reports that Apple could potentially reveal two new iPad Pro models in May, sporting a handful of new features — including, potentially, MagSafe charging. Some of Apple's phones offer a feature called StandBy that sees iPhones show a basic smart display interface while magnetically docked. A similar feature on iPad hardware could create a Pixel Tablet-style experience based on iPadOS.

Related MagSafe on iPad could spell trouble for Google's tablet strategy Once more tablets have wireless charging docks, the Pixel Tablet won't be so unique

What should we expect from Apple's iPad event?

Four tablets? A new Pencil?

May's event will unveil the first new iPad hardware since late 2022, and per MacRumors's reporting, this could be a pretty big event for iPad fans. Rumors point to two new iPad Pro tablets sporting OLED displays and powered by Apple's desktop-class M3 chipsets, plus a thinner build, an option to get a matte-finish screen, a landscape-oriented selfie camera, and the aforementioned possible addition of MagSafe. There may also be two new iPad Air models, including a 12.9-inch version with a mini-LED display.

Related Apple iPad (2022) review: It just works Despite Apple's restrictions, the iPad is still one of the best values in tablets

In addition to new iPads, the event is expected to include information about updated iPad accessories, like a higher-quality Magic Keyboard and an updated Apple Pencil that offers AirPods-style squeeze controls for certain functionality.

Apple's lead in the tablet space has been shrinking over the past few years, but as of Q4 2023, Samsung still represents a distant second when it comes to tablets shipped. Apple seems like it's narrowing the hardware gap this year, introducing models with features we're used to on Android slates — features like OLED screens and, potentially, wireless charging docks. Whatever Apple annoucnes next month, it'll be interesting to see how the Android tablet market responds over the next couple of years.