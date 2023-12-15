Apple's iOS is as closed source as it's ever been, and the company says its approach is more secure. There are several extreme security features on iPhones, including Lockdown Mode, which are intended to protect those at risk of highly targeted attacks. Contact Key Verification is another step in that direction.

Contact Key Verification is part of Apple's latest iOS 17.2 release, and it is claimed to add additional security by detecting threats against iMessage servers. The feature also lets you verify that you're messaging only with the people you want. In this guide, we cover what Contact Key Verification is, how it works, and some third-party apps that offer a similar feature on your 5G Android phone.

Contact Key Verification is a security feature for iMessage. It has been under testing since the first iOS 17.2 beta and is now available with the stable release. Contact Key Verification prevents unwanted parties from eavesdropping on your conversation.

iMessage conversations are end-to-end encrypted. However, if someone bypasses the encryption, they can see your chats. Contact Key Verification prevents this by verifying a unique code shared between you and the person you're texting. You can also compare a Contact Verification Code in person, on FaceTime, or through another secure call. When both of you have validated the conversation using the code, no private encryption data is shared, including with Apple.

Apple also sends you an alert when the person you are messaging turns off iMessage Contact Key Verification or when an unrecognized new device is added to that person's Apple ID. While most users are unlikely to face this level of threat, Contact Key Verification is useful for those at high risk of targeted attacks, such as government members, journalists, or human rights activists.

You can use Contact Key Verification if your iPhone runs the latest iOS 17.2, which is available for iPhone XS and later. There are other requirements to activate Contact Key Verification. You should be signed in to iCloud and iMessage with the same Apple ID, with iCloud Keychain turned on. Apple also requires two-factor authentication to be turned on for your Apple ID and a passcode or password for all your devices.

If you meet the above requirements, follow the steps below to activate Contact Key Verification on your iPhone.

Open Settings on your iPhone Tap your name at the top. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Contact Key Verification. Close Select the toggle next to Verification in iMessage to activate Contact Key Verification. Close

Turning on iMessage Contact Key Verification on one of your Apple devices automatically activates it for all devices signed in with your Apple ID. You might need to update all your devices to a compatible software version before activating Contact Key Verification. If you have an older device that can't keep up with the latest updates, sign it out of iMessage.

Is there a similar feature on Android?

Contact Key Verification is limited to Apple devices. Android phones don't have a similar feature. Android has its own set of security features, including Lockdown mode, which secures your biometrics to prevent theft by hackers. Google also introduced Passkeys to replace passwords. These are unique keys that identify a user and their account. Passkeys are designed to be easily and safely shared between devices.

You can install one of these top encrypted messaging apps if you don't want your chats to be seen by anyone else. We recommend using Signal. It's the closest you can get to iMessage Contact Key Verification using an Android phone. The app uses open source Signal Protocol to encrypt everything. Since the company behind it is only funded by donations, your data isn't sold for monetization. Signal is a complete package that sends text messages, pictures, videos, files, voice notes, stickers, and more.

Session is another secure alternative. It keeps you anonymous, ditching the need for personal info like phone numbers or email addresses. Your account is a unique code called a Session ID. You'll scan a QR code or enter your recipient's session ID to start a conversation. Session lets you send texts, photos, files, and voice notes to individual recipients or groups.

Lock tight your private conversations

Contact Key Verification on iOS is a handy tool to keep your iMessage conversations safe. You can activate it if you think you might be targeted by extraordinary digital threats or for peace of mind. Turning on Contact Key Verification doesn't reduce the functionality of your iPhone or iMessage. You can double down on security with these tips to protect digital privacy online.

iOS also brings other nifty features, such as Focus, which allows you to customize certain modes for work, studying, or other activities to avoid distractions. You can also create interactive stickers from your Live Photos.