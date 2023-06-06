Apple's WWDC event kicked off yesterday. The majority of the keynote event was, of course, news for Apple's core audience, including details about new Mac hardware and the hotly anticipated (and wildly expensive) Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. But tucked away in the corner of a single slide was a little morsel of good news for YouTube Music subscribers: as spotted by an eagle-eyed Redditor, Google's music streaming service is picking up support for Siri playback on HomePod speakers.

HomePod speakers are less flexible than smart speakers from other manufacturers when it comes to audio sources. While you have your choice of a handful of default music providers, Apple naturally prioritizes its own Apple Music — big-ticket competitors like Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music can't be set to play by default. You're currently able to play music from any of those sources on HomePod speakers by using AirPlay from a given service's iOS app, but as of today, it's not possible to ask Siri to do it for you — try, and the speaker will tell you that "the app hasn't added support for that with Siri yet."

Soon, that'll change for YouTube Music. While Siri support isn't as seamless as native integration — you'll still have to ask the speaker to play a given track "on YouTube Music," or else it'll default to Apple Music — it's a big improvement for YouTube Music subscribers. Specifying the service you want with every single request is still a little bit of a pain, but it's easier than digging into the menus in the YouTube Music app on your iPhone or iPad. Other big services are picking up Siri support, too, including Audible, Tidal, and SoundCloud. Notably, Spotify and Amazon Music were not mentioned.

Apple didn't specify a timeframe for when this change would roll out, and as of publication, our own 2nd-gen HomePod still can't initiate a YouTube Music stream through Siri. Still, given the timing of the announcement, it seems like it should be coming soon. We've reached out to Google for comment.

Siri support for AirPlay in YouTube Music is a small step forward for a company that's not known for cooperating with competitors to improve user experience. Here's hoping top-tier services like Spotify get the same treatment in the near future.