If your iPhone is your primary device, sidelining even the best Android flagships, and you're looking for a smart home system that matches this Apple device integration, Apple HomeKit is your best bet. HomeKit is Apple's take on a smart home platform. After a rocky start, Apple has polished HomeKit into a powerful platform that now stands toe-to-toe with Google Home. We help you set up your first HomeKit gadget, create automation, and make the most of the Home app. It's easier than you think to get started.

HomeKit explained: More than just an app

HomeKit is unique as it isn't a product or a piece of software but a framework, the glue for your smart home devices. Think lights, cameras, thermostats, and more. And managing them? Simple as pie. Use apps on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or speak up and let Siri handle it.

Imagine setting the mood for a movie marathon. With a single command, your smart home dims the lights, sets the air conditioner, lowers the blinds, turns on the TV and smart speakers, and starts the popcorn maker. Say, "It's movie time!" Now your home theater is ready. (Remember to secure your smart lock for those scary movie nights.)

Although HomeKit is compatible with fewer devices than Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, its library of compatible devices is growing. For Apple ecosystem enthusiasts just dipping their toes into smart home technology, HomeKit provides a strong foundation with its range of supported devices, from security cameras to smart plugs, smart bulbs, and garage door controllers.

Getting started with your first HomeKit device

A device with HomeKit support is all you need to get started. Buy a device, and you're set. Here's how to set it up:

Open the Apple Home app on your iPhone. Tap the + button in the upper-right corner of your screen and select Add Accessory. Scan the QR code or enter the eight-digit HomeKit setup code on the accessory (or its box or manual). Alternatively, tap the accessory with your iPhone if it has the NFC label. After the QR Code is scanned, the device appears on your screen. Tap Connect to your home to connect with your Apple smart home. Choose a name you'll remember easily and save it. You'll use this name to control the accessory through Siri.

Configure rooms and zones in HomeKit

In the Home app, you categorize your smart home accessories into rooms. You'll assign every gadget to a room. To add rooms, follow these steps:

Launch the Home app. Tap the + button in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Add Room. Use the keyboard to name your room. Tap Done. Close

If you want to go further, create zones by grouping rooms, like all upstairs rooms. This is handy when you want to control multiple devices across different rooms at once. Add zones by following these steps:

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Rooms tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap the More button in the upper-right corner of the screen and select a room. Tap Zone and name it, or choose a suggested name. Repeat to add more rooms to the zone. Close

The role of a home hub in HomeKit

The home hub is the nerve center of your smart home to monitor and control your connected gadgets remotely, share control with family or roommates, and automate your devices to fit your lifestyle better. Also, you must set up a home hub before adding Matter accessories to the Home app.

Apple makes it easy to use an iPad, Apple TV, Apple HomePod, or HomePod mini as your home hub, making it easy to manage your home from anywhere.

If you have more than one device that could act as a HomeKit hub, only one takes the lead, while the others hang back in standby mode if the main one goes offline. Plus, your devices link up through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Thread, and the hub acts as a booster for any teetering on the edge of your Bluetooth range.

Setting up and using HomeKit scenes

Scenes are the most powerful part of HomeKit. It lets you group actions and have those actions triggered at the same time. For example, set Away Mode Scene on vacation to keep things secure.

This scene turns lights on and off randomly to simulate someone being home, waters the plants, and alerts you if unexpected motion is detected. Here's how to create a scene:

Open the Home app and click the + sign in the upper-right corner. Tap Add Scene. Tap Custom. Name the scene something that's easy to remember for Siri voice commands. Tap Add Accessories to select the devices you want to include in the scene, then tap Done in the upper-right corner. Press and hold the squares of the added accessories to set their actions for when the scene is activated. Tap Done in the upper-right corner when you finish setting the actions for each accessory.

HomeKit accessories Grouping

Grouping devices is a lesser-known but handy HomeKit feature. It's ideal for managing multiple smart light bulbs. When you group them, HomeKit handles them like a single accessory. Group your devices by following these steps:

Tap More in the upper-right corner of your screen. Select a room and tap an accessory to bring up the device's controls in the room view. Tap Settings. Tap Group with Other Accessories. Name your group, then tap Done. Tap the accessories you want to add to your group. Finish adding accessories and tap Done to save your group.

Sharing your HomeKit access with others

HomeKit accessories are linked to the Apple ID of the person who sets them up, but letting others join in on the fun is easy. Invite others and decide what they can and can't do in your home. Here's how :

On an iPhone or iPad, open the Home app and tap the small home icon in the upper-left corner. In the People section, tap Invite. Enter the iCloud email address of the person you want to invite or tap the + sign to find someone on your contact list. Tap Send Invite. If using a Mac, access the People list via the Edit/Edit Home menu to perform similar steps. The recipient receives a notification of the invitation to accept.

After being added, tap their name for more options, like toggling Remote Access, which lets them control your HomeKit devices from anywhere. With a home hub, they can use Siri for voice commands. Without one, they'll manage devices manually in the Home app. They can also edit settings, add or remove accessories, and invite others.

Home automation with HomeKit

If you have a hub, check out the automation tab. It lets you connect devices to actions. To do so:

Tap the Add button, then select Add Automation. Choose An Accessory is Controlled to start an automation when an accessory turns on or off, or choose A Sensor Detects Something for sensor-based triggers. Select the accessory that starts the automation. Select the action that triggers automation. Select scenes and accessories that react to the action.

HomeKit Secure Video and iCloud integration

With iOS 13, Apple rolled out HomeKit Secure Video, an API that leverages your iPad, Apple TV, or HomePod to locally process video from compatible smart home cameras and video doorbells. Video feeds are encrypted from end-to-end and stored on iCloud, so only you can access your footage.

Using ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ requires a paid ‌iCloud‌ plan, starting at $0.99 monthly. The 50GB $0.99 plan lets you connect one ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ camera, while the $2.99 monthly plan allows up to five cameras. With the $9.99 per month plan, connect an unlimited number of ‌HomeKit Secure Video‌ Cameras. None of the stored video footage counts against your ‌iCloud‌ storage in these plans.

Apple's commitment to security in HomeKit technology

Apple takes security and privacy to heart, which means any company that wants their devices to be HomeKit-compatible must meet Apple's strict security standards. HomeKit devices feature strong security protocols, including end-to-end encryption, non-reusable encryption keys, and two-factor authentication.