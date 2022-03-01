Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, NATO countries and tech companies alike (including Meta and Google) have taken serious steps to clamp down on Russian access to goods and economic resources. Now Apple is stepping things up as it shares plans to stop sales in Russia.

In its announcement, Apple expresses concern about the invasion, saying it stands with those in harm's way and is supporting humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. Additionally, Apple states that it has "paused all product sales in Russia," and has begun limiting the use of Apple Pay and related services. Apps for Russian state-funded propaganda outlets RT and Sputnik are now only available to Russian users.

Apple is also taking a page from Google's approach, and has cut off map visualizations of traffic in Ukraine "as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens." The company signed off by saying it would continue to watch events unfold and stay in contact with various governments regarding its actions.

This adds another prominent voice to the worldwide chorus of condemnation that has been heaped on Russia since it launched its invasion on February 24. With the ruble cratering and people desperately lining up at Moscow ATMs to withdraw funds, it looks like average Russians are definitely feeling the pinch — and now they can't get new iPhones either.

