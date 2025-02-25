Summary The iOS 18.4 beta hints at Apple Intelligence supporting both Google and OpenAI, sparking speculation that Gemini could boost Siri’s capabilities.

With Gemini and ChatGPT in the mix, users could get smarter AI assistance, though it’s unclear if Siri will auto-select models or let users choose.

The beta confirms development, but there’s no guarantee Gemini will roll out with iOS 18.4.

After a period where Apple seemed to be lagging in the AI race, the company made a big move by teaming up with OpenAI in June 2024. That partnership now looks like just the beginning, as Apple seems to be gearing up to bring more advanced AI models—possibly from other major players—into its products.

The iOS 18.4 beta, spotted by Aaron Perris from MacRumors, hints at a big upgrade for Apple Intelligence (via 9to5Mac). Code mentions both ‘Google’ and ‘OpenAI’ as possible third-party AI models, suggesting Apple is opening the door to broader AI integration. This has sparked speculation that Google Gemini could make its way into Siri, potentially giving it a major boost in capabilities.

Bringing Gemini into Apple Intelligence could allow it to handle more complex questions that are currently beyond its reach. Paired with the existing ChatGPT integration, this move would give users access to a broader range of AI tools. However, it’s still unclear whether users will choose their preferred model or if Siri will automatically pick one based on the complexity of the question.

Apple’s AI strategy is taking shape

This integration isn’t exactly a surprise. Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software engineering, has already said Apple Intelligence would support multiple AI providers, including Google’s Gemini. Now, with Gemini references popping up in the latest developer beta, it looks like Apple is moving full speed ahead on making it happen. While this discovery is a big deal, it simply confirms development and doesn’t guarantee Gemini will roll out with iOS 18.4.

Back in March 2024, reports hinted at Apple’s plan to bring Google Gemini into its ecosystem. The delay in making it happen remains a mystery, but what’s clear is that Gemini, ChatGPT, and other AI models will all be part of Apple Intelligence under a unified system.

Apple’s AI setup follows a layered approach. Siri first tries to handle requests directly on the device, but if more power is needed, it can tap into external AI models. More importantly, users have the choice to decide if and when their data gets sent to these services.