It's been almost a year since Apple released its collaboration and mind-mapping tool called Freeform. If you're in the brainstorming phase of just about anything (especially as part of a team), Freeform could be the catalyst to get everyone's ideas on the same page and moving in a positive direction. To help, we cover everything you should know about Freeform, including if it works on your Android phone and how to use it.

Freeform basics

Source: Apple

Freeform is a brainstorming or mind-mapping app introduced in iOS 16, but more free than popular apps like Lucidchart or Miro. Instead of connecting bubbles or ideas in a chart format, Freeform encourages you to draw and scribble ideas wherever, linking or not linking as you see fit. Think of it as a virtual whiteboard for a casual brainstorming team meeting. Everyone on the team gets a set of markers and a pack of Post-It notes, and they can draw or note ideas, thinking out loud visually.

Freeform supports note blocks, text blocks, free drawing via a mouse, finger, or Apple Pencil, and inserts to include files, images, sites, and other important info to dive into more detail. There are more than 700 options that you can pick from based on the shape, diagram, or info you want to include.

Who should use Freeform?

Freeform is primarily for Apple users, but it's made to help in certain circumstances, including:

Student groups in the early stages of a project and coming up with ideas.

Business teams working on marketing campaigns or other ideas that need a lot of brainstorming at the beginning.

Planning a vacation or special event with family and friends.

Content creators at the beginning of a new project for a booklet, poster, pamphlet, or other document.

Developers and designers who are brainstorming how to create or re-do a website.

Nonprofits that are deciding on their next campaign.

Marketers who are re-envisioning a company brand with new colors, logos, and ideas.

Business leaders who are working on process flows or workflow ideas.

Freeform's most interesting features

Source: Apple

We covered the basics, but that's not all Freeform has. Apple equipped the app with additional features that make it different from other mind-mapping tools and make it more a part of the Apple ecosystem. You can do things like:

Invite several users. Freeform supports up to 100 people working on the same board.

Share Freeform boards on the Messages app for super-easy invites, as well as inviting by link or email.

Collaborate via FaceTime while simultaneously working on Freeform for easy remote brainstorming.

Snap to a Wide View of the whole board.

Drop in content from the Files or the Finder app.

Lock linked content in place while retaining the ability to draw and annotate around it.

Create personalized shapes to use repeatedly on a board.

Pick from various market options when drawing, customizing the colors, marker tips, and more to get the look you want and mimic the drawing tools you like most.

Freeform platforms

Who can use Freeform? This is an Apple app designed for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. You can use it on an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or iMac without losing features. It supports touch controls and drawing as much as a keyboard and mouse. Everything is saved on iCloud for easy syncing, so you never lose your work.

Freeform doesn't work on anything else, and that's a limitation of the app. Everyone needs to be an Apple user with a recent operating system. If one person in the group uses a different platform, they're left out of the brainstorming process. You can also export the board as a PDF as a mild workaround, but that doesn't help much during the activity phase.

Freeform doesn't work on Android. That's important because other apps called "Freeform" work with Android, notably the same-named streaming app. Don't get signals crossed when searching for apps. Freeform doesn't function on Android, Windows, or ChomeOS. It's Apple-only. If someone in your group can't access an Apple device, choose another brainstorming platform so that everyone can stay involved, maybe Google Jamboard.

Freeform cost and availability

Source: Apple

You'll find Freeform at the Apple App Store for any mobile Apple device. It isn't a built-in app and isn't included on your iPhone or MacBook, but Apple created it. You won't worry about updates or compatibility, and the download is free.

If you use the macOS platform, Freeform is included on your Mac with no downloads needed as long as your computer is updated to macOS 13 or newer.

Use the Searchlight function to search for it if you aren't sure where it is.

How accessible is Freeform?

Freeform is a visual app and accessibility is an issue for individuals with vision-related disabilities. Zooming in is no problem, especially on devices like iPads, so reviewing what others have done is possible with enough magnification. However, some may want to recruit a teammate to transcribe ideas for them while they voice their thoughts.

Get creative juices flowing with Freeform

Freeform is a versatile brainstorming app for those who think with their hands and love collaborating with images and ideas. It's free and syncs well with other Apple apps, making it great for remote work. It's Apple-only, so if you use an Android device or have another platform you prefer to work on, consider a different mind-mapping tool. Stop by our guide on Android productivity apps and the best apps for college students to get work done.