A handy social feature on map apps like Apple Maps (and others) is the ability to crowdsource information. When people report an accident, a speed trap, fog, or another type of traffic slowdown, local users of the app benefit from that information with icons and warnings to keep them updated. Everyone benefits and safety increases.

But there's a catch. Many incidents are time-sensitive. That means reporting is most useful when you do it immediately from your dashboard while driving safely. Apple provides a way to do this, but you must know your way around CarPlay. This guide shows you how to use these reporting features and their best shortcuts.

How to report incidents with Apple CarPlay

Source: Apple

CarPlay can vary between car manufacturers and models, so things may look different on your dashboard. Still, the general steps apply. Make sure CarPlay is updated before you begin so that new features are activated. CarPlay updates via Wi-Fi when it can connect to a home network, like in your garage.

The easiest way to report an incident on the road is to tell Siri. With Siri activated on CarPlay, say, "Siri" (Apple shortened the wake word from the previous "Hey Siri" since iOS 17) and give a command like the following:

"There's a speed check right here."

"Report an accident on the road."

"Report heavy fog on the road."

"The road is blocked here."

Usually, that's all you'll do. The software analyzes the report. If other drivers confirm it, Apple Maps updates it accordingly. If you don't use Siri, bring up your turn-by-turn directions and report manually. On the directions screen on CarPlay (CarPlay works with dashboard touchscreens), select the icon with an exclamation point in a speech bubble. This opens options for reporting categories like Accident , Hazard , and Road Work . Select the right one for your situation, and that's all you do.

If Apple Maps seems a little outdated based on the current situation, Siri can help you with an update. Say "Siri" and give an update like, "The hazard is gone here," or "There is no accident here now." You can do this manually by tapping the incident icon on the map screen and selecting Cleared or Still Here, although this isn't available for everything.

The caveat with this quick CarPlay work is that features can be limited depending on where you're driving. Only certain reporting options are available in certain countries, and some may not have the feature. Options change from region to region, so you may need to experiment with the steps above and check the manual menu to see what's available.

Can you report incidents on an iPhone?

Close

If you don't have a dashboard screen and use your iPhone or iPhone Pro for navigation, it's still easy. The above Siri commands work and are the easiest way to report incidents when Siri is turned on for your iPhone apps.

You can report manually if you don't use Siri, but it's trickier on the smaller iPhone screen. With the map directions up, find the small menu arrow at the bottom of the screen, a gray icon with an arrow pointing up. Select it, and you get a Report an Incident option to choose from a Crash, Hazard, or Speed Check. Again, it varies by region.

Can I report traffic incidents like this on Android?

Close

You can if you use an app like Google Maps on your Android-powered phone. Google Maps has an Add Report option on the map screen where you can select options like Crash, Speed Trap, and more to add road hazards to the map. Third-party navigation apps like Waze offer similar features. However, these steps won't help you with CarPlay. Generally, Apple Maps doesn't work with Android platforms.

When you want to use Siri or a couple of touchscreen taps, you know how to report incidents for CarPlay or your iPhone while driving. Report responsibly, and only when you're safe. For more information, check out our list of the best map apps for Android and our comparison of CarPlay vs. Android Auto.