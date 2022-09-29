While Apple Arcade offers a limited selection of games compared with Google Play Pass, it boasts some brilliant exclusive titles that will work on just about any device Apple makes, from Apple TV to the iPad Pro. Needless to say, you're sure to find plenty of great choices for everyone as Apple mixes these exclusive titles with classic mobile games.

We've gathered up the best games available on Apple Arcade right now. Where possible, we've also included links to the Google Play Store download link (or the closest equivalent) so read through this roundup even if you live in an Apple-free household and would never consider buying anything other than one of the latest and greatest Android phones. If you can't find any titles you like among Apple Arcade's offerings, check out the best games on Google Play Pass.

1. Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways is the follow-up to Mini Metro, the chaotically compelling puzzle game from Dinosaur Polo Club. Mini Motorways tasks you with connecting a steadily expanding town with roads, bridges, tunnels, and motorways. While the game starts easy, you'll soon panic as traffic piles up, orders go unfilled, and chaos ensues.

Despite the inevitability of failure, Mini Motorways is a must-play. Give it a go, and experience how fun building roads can be.

While Mini Motorways has yet to make its way to Google Play, you can experience Mini Metro for free with Play Pass.

2. LEGO Builder's Journey

LEGO Builder's Journey is a unique creation in the LEGO franchise. Rather than free-roaming sandboxes, or colorful adaptions of popular franchises, Builder's Journey is a meditative puzzle game. Through your adventure, you'll need to consider how the rules apply carefully, but don't be afraid to think outside the box. To progress, you'll need to bend and break the rules; rigid adherence to what you know won't get you far. Give it a go if you want to experience a stunning LEGO game that'll bend your mind in the process.

3. Asphalt 8: Airborne+

Many of the best racing games encourage realism over action. Asphalt 8: Airborne knows that sometimes all you want is to experience high-octane racing without strict physics engines holding you back. That's not to say it isn't hard; Airbone is a tightly focused racing game that will push your racing skills. Try it against your friends or with up to 12 people online. Grab a gaming controller for the best experience. (Many of these controllers work just as well for iOS devices)

While it's not identical, you can download Asphalt 8 from the Play Store. This version doesn't have as many bells and whistles, but it is just as fun.

4. Alto's Adventure — Remastered

Alto's Adventure is a classic mobile game. If you haven't touched it for years, give this remastered version a try. Along with all the content from the original game, you'll get new levels to speed through, goals to achieve, and a brand new character. You can also import all your progress from the original Alto's Adventure, so there's no excuse for not trying this. If you're new to the franchise, Alto's Adventure is an enjoyable physics-based snowboarding game where you'll perform tricks, jump ravines, and collect coins; all to the background of stunning set pieces and enchanting music.

You can play the original game on the Play Store.

5. Cat Quest II

Cat Quest II is an open-world RPG set in a fantasy realm of cats and dogs. It's a direct sequel to the original game, bringing tons of new gameplay elements, including the addition of co-op gameplay. Switch between a cat and a dog as you play, or invite a friend and adventure together. It's a charming adventure that is bound to appeal to all RPG fans.

Play the first game, Cat Quest, on the Play Store.

6. Pocket Build+

Pocket Build is the ultimate sandbox builder. There's no story, no goals, and no challenges. You're free to build how you like. While the colossal amount of structures available can seem overwhelming, it's all neatly categorized into different styles and environments. There truly is no limit to your imagination. It's ideal for anyone who enjoys city builders but hates managing money and resources. You can even walk around your town in first-person.

Pocket Build is also available on the Play Store.

7. Really Bad Chess+

Really Bad Chess is chess with random pieces. It's a simple concept but opens the door to a world of possibilities. It's perfect for chess veterans and beginners alike, as its unique look at the rules creates a new way to experience the classic strategy game. Play this if you're bored of the strict rules of chess, and want something with a little more variety.

Really Bad Chess is also available from the Play Store.

8. WHAT THE GOLF?

WHAT THE GOLF is to Golf, what Really Bad Chess is to chess. While each level is loosely inspired by golf, levels also revolve around houses, cats, lamps, caterpillars, and silly humor. It's an ideal game to play with friends, as every level is different, and there's enough to keep you occupied for hours. Play WHAT THE GOLF if you think regular golf could be improved if it took a few steps back from reality.

Apple Arcade may be limited, but it has fantastic exclusives

Apple Arcade's greatest strength lies in its exclusive games. While the range of exclusive games makes canceling your subscription tricky, for many people, it's well worth it. However, if you find it's not worth it, here's how to cancel Apple Arcade.