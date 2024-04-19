Summary Apple is finally opening up its walled garden to allow for app sideloading, thanks to regulatory pressure from the EU's Digital Markets Act.

Provenance, a multi-system emulator, will soon be available on the iOS App Store, providing support for various gaming platforms and potential new gaming experiences.

While Apple's move towards a more open approach is welcomed, developers and users are still waiting for clarity on whether uploading game ROMs is permitted, as copyright laws must be respected.

Civilizations used to build walls around their cities to prohibit outsiders from accessing the inside and protect their people from invaders. The App Store's strict rules and policies acted just like that wall for Apple. With limited sideloading, hefty commissions, and virtually no chance of downloading apps from third-party stores, Apple built a formidable fortress to maintain its reign. However, history teaches us that even the greatest walls can't last long.

Apple has been compelled to make significant changes thanks to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). After prior regulatory pressure, it switched from the Lightning port to USB-C on its iPhone 15 series, and now it's opening the App Store gates to allow for app sideloading. Along the way, Apple has even permitted retro gaming emulators on the App Store, a move that could potentially challenge one of Android's biggest strengths.

While it wasn't initially clear if the tech firm would open the floodgates for console emulators, Testut's Delta emulator made its way to the App Store. Now, another well-known emulator is preparing to launch on iOS.

As reported by iMore, Joseph Mattiello, project lead of Provenance, has confirmed that their team is diligently working on a release for the App Store (via Android Authority). While there are still some kinks to iron out to adhere to App Store rules, the release of Provenance on iOS is on the horizon, promising a new era of gaming on Apple devices.

Provenance emulator soon to be available on iOS

Provenance is a multi-system emulator that supports various gaming platforms, including Sega Saturn, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Gamecube, and more. As the company's website suggests, developers are also working on adding support for Sega Dreamcast, Sony PlayStation 2, and Nintendo DS.

It remains to be seen when Provenance will be available on the App Store. While ironing out the kinks might take some time, iOS users can install the Provenance app on their device through sideloading. While emulators returning to iOS are welcome additions, Apple's vague language still concerns developers. The firm needs to clarify whether it allows developers to upload game ROMs.

It's worth noting that owning the physical versions of Nintendo, Sega, and Sony games doesn't give you the right to download them for emulation. That's an apparent breach of copyright laws.

While Apple is embracing a more open approach in Europe, iOS users in the United States are eagerly awaiting lawmakers to enact legislation similar to the DMA. With the potential for the US to adopt rules that could break Big Tech's reign, there is hope that Apple and other giant tech firms could be forced to open up their platforms, offering US users more freedom and choice.