We're on a rager of a tear this week on the Android Police podcast. Android 16 Beta 3 has cleared the post, but one of its headline features has drawn the ire of those who have had the displeasure to attempt to parse iOS's Notification Summaries. We get upset with Apple-centric media and its failure to properly cover the company's failures (that means you, too, Gruber). And if that hasn't caused an uproar with you, you'll want to brace for an AI takeover in Google Search — not that it hasn't already begun. All that plus a touch of Sonos trashing and some positive notes about the Pixel 10 series on the show!
03:21 | Moshpit
- Android 16 hits a major milestone with the release of Beta 3
- Android 16 could get one of Apple Intelligence's worst features
- Google could give Android 16's Settings sub-menus a card-style redesign
- Google's new split Quick Settings menu shown off in Android 16 hands-on video
- Google's dormant desktop mode gets a big boost on Android 16 Beta 3
- Daring Fireball: Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino
46:27 | Some Good News
- Your first look at Google's Pixel 10 trio reveals some pretty familiar smartphones
- The Pixel 10's rumored telephoto sensor has left me stumped
- Google is getting serious about gaming on PC and Android
1:07:27 | Sonos hits eject on its video player plans
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com