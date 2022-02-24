Tracking tags have blown up in popularity since Apple introduced its AirTags last year. The concept of the device is absurdly simple — strap it onto something you don't want to lose, and through a combination of local tracking and crowdsourcing the help of nearby iPhones on Apple's "Find My" network, you should never misplace it again. But Apple is very aware that AirTags can have other shady uses, and is now taking steps to stop it — or at least, politely advise users to not do illegal things.

As pointed out by MacRumors, as part of some anti-stalking changes Apple is making to AirTags in the iOS 15.4 beta, the company has added a setup warning that reminds you that you can locate your AirTag at any time, but that using it to "track people without their consent is a crime in many regions around the world."

Misuse of AirTags or other tracking devices has become a problem, as cases of exes stalking each other or even thieves putting devices in luxury vehicles have emerged in recent months. We're an Android site, but since this is an increasingly popular criminal activity, we feel it prudent to remind you that if you do stumble across a rogue AirTag, you should turn the back of it counter-clockwise to take out the battery and disable it. Apple also has an Android app you can use to track nearby AirTags and disable them if needed.

Tracker Detect Developer: Apple Price: Free 1.8 Download

Final Fantasy VI makes a triumphant return to Android, but it's far from perfect This time as a pixel remaster

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email