While the tech industry at large has embraced USB-C as the standard for charging and data, Apple's been dragging its feet. The company's transitioned all its laptops and tablets to USB-C, but current-gen iPhones and most Apple accessories still use the company's proprietary Lightning connector. But that, too, is changing: Apple is reluctantly complying with EU regulations and has confirmed it will release an iPhone with USB-C. As reported by TechRadar, according to a pair of new leaks, the company is also working on a pair of AirPods that come with a USB-C charging case.

Twitter user @aaronp613 tweeted earlier this week that the iOS 16.4 beta contains references to both a new pair of AirPods with the model number A3048 and a new AirPods charging case, model number A2968. Today, analyst and Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that he believes these comprise an updated version of the second-generation AirPods Pro that comes equipped with USB-C.

Kuo says he expects the new AirPods will start shipping in the second or third quarter of this year — so, sometime between now and the end of September. He goes on to say he doesn't believe Apple is currently working on USB-C updates to the non-Pro AirPods. Kuo has accurately predicted a number of Apple developments, like the iPhone 14's front-facing camera gaining autofocus capabilities — a first for Apple.

While Apple has argued the transition from Lightning to USB-C causes e-waste and impedes innovation, it's hard not to see more devices using a common charger as a win for consumers. Don't expect a new charging port to make AirPods good earbuds to use with your Android phone, though — AirPods features like in-ear detection (not to mention firmware updates) only work with other Apple gear.