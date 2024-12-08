Apple's AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) are the earbuds to beat on an iPhone. But they're not a fit for great Android smartphones, as the annoyances of an app-less experience outweigh their fun new features and comfort.

I absolutely love the ease and convenience Apple packs into its latest open-ear AirPods, and their Conversational Awareness capabilities take the hassle out of talking to people when you're rocking out. They're practically feature-matched with Apple's own AirPods Pro 2 in every way that matters — even if you trade a little noise cancellation due to their different design. But you won't have nearly as great an experience using them with an Android smartphone. The key features are there, but it's an awkward fit.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Apple AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) 8 / 10 Apple's AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation) automatically fade music when you're conversing. And while their noise-cancellation capabilities aren't perfect, these earbuds are good enough to rival Apple's own AirPods Pro 2 — even better, if you don't like stuff in your ears. Pros Conversational Awareness is a much-needed upgrade that works great

Comfortable design that doesn't feel like gauze in your ears

USB-C finally found on the wireless charging case

Excellent battery life Cons Useable on Android, but lack of a dedicated app makes it rough

Noise cancellation is very good, but not flawless $180 at Best Buy $179 at Apple

Price, availability, and specs

Apple didn't spike the price (-ish)

Apple's fourth-generation AirPods, featuring Active Noise Cancellation, cost $179. That's the same price that its AirPods 3 debuted at in 2021, but Apple is mixing up the equation this year by offering a second version of the AirPods 4 at a much cheaper $129. These omit active noise cancellation and Conversational Awareness, and the more expensive model gets a wireless charging case with a built-in speaker for all those times when it's lost.

Specifications Battery Life 5 hours / 30 hours Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones Dual beamforming IP rating IP54 Charging USB-C, Qi‑certified wireless charging Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 1.19 by 0.72 by 0.71 inches, 0.15 ounces Dimensions and weight (case) 1.82 by 1.97 by 0.83 inches, 1.22 ounces Price $179 Spatial Audio Yes Expand

What's good about the AirPods 4 (with Active Noise Cancellation)?

Conversational Awareness is near-perfect