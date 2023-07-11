Source: Apple Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $90 $129 Save $39 The second-gen Apple AirPods improve over their predecessor in a few aspects. They come with up to 24 hours of battery with the provided charging case and the same trusted sound quality for a lesser-than-usual price tag. $90 at Amazon

With Amazon Prime Day officially here, there's not going to be a shortage of excellent deals on some of the most sought-after items out there. The retailer's own series of Fire tablets and Echo speakers have gone on sale as part of early Prime Day deals, and more are on the way. Apple products are traditionally known to be on the expensive side — which has almost become part of the brand's appeal for a few years now — but this shopping season, Amazon is slashing $40 on these earbuds, making this deal hard to miss.

Why we love this deal on the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

For the mentioned $90 price tag, the second iteration of the Apple AirPods provide excellent sound quality, on par with most non-ANC earbuds on the market today. Despite the myriad benefits included with AirPods, they have some expected limitations. For instance, while they theoretically work with Android phones, they are designed to work best with iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices in the Apple ecosystem.

We all have someone in the family or friends circle who lives by Apple products, and the $40 discount on the 2nd gen AirPods makes them an excellent gift for such individuals. We also love this deal for users who prefer an Android device as their daily driver but have an Apple device, like the MacBook, for work. Thanks to seamless interoperability and even switching between Apple devices, the discounted 2nd gen AirPods are among our favorite deals this Prime Day.

If you're outside the Apple ecosystem, we recommend checking out Amazon's OS-agnostic Echo Buds, currently selling for just $35. Of course, plenty of other deals this Prime Day, particularly headphones and earbuds, are also worth a look.