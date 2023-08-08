Twitter is in the midst of a messy rebranding to X that has the potential to wipe out billions in brand value, with many users considering deleting their Twitter accounts in the light of the changes. But not everything the company does under Elon Musk's ownership is outright bad. One genuinely helpful addition to the platform could be a new feature to sort someone's profile by their most popular posts.

As per a post by Andrea Conway, a designer at X, the company is currently working on adding different sorting options for profiles — not only will you have an option to see the most recent posts, but you'll also be able to see posts sorted by the ones that have most likes or the ones that users have engaged the most with in general.

You'll be able to select your preferred sorting method by tapping on an arrow in the posts tab. This will be useful if you want to find a viral tweet someone posted, especially if it's a smaller account with typically low engagement. It's not by any means a replacement to the classic chronological feed we already have.

Currently, clicking on someone's profile in X gives you a chronological feed, showing their most recent posts first. If they wanted to highlight one specific post they're proud of, they could always pin it to the top of their profile, but other than that, their most recent posts are always shown first.

The new sorting option is not available yet, but given how X normally rushes to release additions as soon as possible, it might be landing sooner than later for everyone.

Other changes to the platform are far more controversial than this. You'd most certainly have to be living under a rock to not know what is currently happening at the platform formerly known as Twitter. The app got taken over by Elon Musk last year, who then proceeded to make a series of questionable decisions. They all ultimately culminated into the rebranding of the app to X — a name Musk has been weirdly obsessed with for a long time, ever since he tried to give PayPal that name in 1999.