I recently started working out after realizing my body needs physical activity. My job involves typing on a computer for 8+ hours a day, so my lifestyle is sedentary. While my workouts are sorted thanks to a personal coach, the biggest factor that deters me from hitting the gym every day is motivation (or the lack of). After speaking to a few friends who have been working out for a while, I figured tracking my workouts and analyzing the data could be a good source of motivation.

My Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can detect and track workouts, which was a good starting point. However, the Galaxy Watch can only track workouts such as running, walking, cycling, and swimming. However, it doesn't track many gym workouts such as bench presses, squats, lat pulldowns, and bicep curls. Most of my workouts prescribed by my coach involve these activities. How do I track them? A developer who was probably in the same situation as me came up with an app to solve this problem. It's called Hevy, and it changed how I track my workouts.

What is Hevy?

What does it do that other apps don't?