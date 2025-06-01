Over the past few years, Google has introduced plenty of useful features to Android, whether it's new security tools that protect your phone from theft or innovative additions like the ability to search by circling objects. However, despite all these new features, some basic annoyances remain, and one that still bugs me every single day is auto-rotation.

For all the improvements Android has seen, Google still hasn't managed to make auto-rotation on Android work flawlessly, and it's surprising how inconsistent it can be. Thankfully, there's a simple way to fix your experience.

Why app-based auto-rotation makes more sense

Why isn't it a native feature already?

Android has long offered an option to rotate your phone's UI based on orientation, and while Google did improve things with Android 9 Pie, by adding a small rotate button that appears when you hold your phone in landscape mode with auto-rotate off, it's still far from perfect.

You have to tap that tiny button every time you want to rotate the screen. And if you miss the window, it disappears, forcing you to go into Quick Settings to enable auto-rotate manually. Honestly, it gets pretty annoying.

A better solution would be a per-app auto-rotate setting: imagine if certain apps, like YouTube or Netflix, automatically triggered screen rotation when launched, and then disabled it once you closed the app. Most of us only use landscape mode in specific apps, and this kind of contextual rotation would save both time and extra taps. It would also make watching videos on your phone feel much more natural.

Unfortunately, Google doesn't offer this natively on Android. However, if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can use One UI's built-in tools to make this happen. And for other Android devices like Google Pixel or OnePlus, third-party workarounds can help achieve the same result.

How to enable app-based auto-rotation on Samsung Galaxy phones

Good news: One UI already supports this (with a workaround)

Samsung introduced the Modes and Routines feature to One UI a couple of years ago. It allows you to trigger automated actions based on what you're doing, like at a specific time, location, or when you open a particular app. And that's exactly what we'll use to enable per-app auto-rotation on your Galaxy smartphone.

In particular, we're going to use the Routines feature to automatically turn on auto-rotation when a selected app is opened. So, if you launch a video streaming app, you can just turn your phone sideways, and the screen will rotate without manually toggling anything.

The best part is that this feature is available on most modern Samsung phones, and the steps are nearly the same across all models. Here's how to set it up: