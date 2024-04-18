The best Android apps and games aren't often cheap but do go on sale. This week, we've selected some of the Play Store's most notable titles, so you can get some of the best apps for less. This week's sale highlights include AppLock Pro and Sleep as Android, with brilliant Android Games like Bloons TD6 and Dicey Dungeons also available for a good deal. For those interested in saving even more cash, Play Pass includes various great apps and games with a subscription.

Apps

The most useful app on sale this week is AppLock Pro, a handy tool for preventing unauthorized app access. While it's a convenient way to discourage nosy intruders, don't forget about passkeys, the new replacement for passwords on phones and other devices.

Here are all the other great Android apps on sale this week, from EvoWallet to Sleep as Android. They are the most useful Android apps you can grab.

Twilight Pro $9.99 $4.99 EvoWallet MoneyTracker Premium $1.99 $0.99 Mindroid Pro $9.99 $4.99 Engineering Tools: Mechanical $0.99 $0.49 WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro $1.99 $0.99 PowerLine Pro $6.99 $3.49 Baby Sleep Pro $6.99 $3.49 Pocket Note Pro $3.99 $0.49 Sleep as Android $49.99 $24.99

Games

The top game on sale this week is Bloons TD 6 ( $6.99 $3.99), the latest entry in the classic tower defense game series. However, if the price drop isn't enough to entice you to pick it up, it's included for free as part of a Netflix Games subscription.

Here are all the other great Android games on sale this week, from Anodyne to Legend of the Moon. These are the absolute standouts you should grab, vetted by AP, so don't miss out.

Anodyne $4.99 $1.99 Legend of the Moon $0.99 $0.29 Hexologic $2.99 $0.99 Dicey Dungeons $4.99 $2.49 Runic Curse $2.99 $0.49 Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $4.99 $1.49

Icon packs & customization

Android offers plenty of customization tools, but the icon packs on sale this week are an easy way to add a new look to your phone.

Delux - Icon pack (Round) $1.49 $0.49 BeeLine White Iconpack $1.99 $0.49 Splatter - Icon Pack $1.99 $0.49 Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 $0.49

Save money on Android apps and games

Buying Android apps and games, even on sale, earns you Play Points; this virtual currency can offer you some nifty rewards. We recommend brushing up on what Play Points are and how they work to make the most of Google's rewards program.