Android is the most popular mobile operating system, but that doesn't mean it's the only choice for device makers. Big-name companies such as Samsung develop and sell the most affordable Android smartphones. There is also the idea of creating an Android OS replacement that is preinstalled with a device and focused on privacy and security. Apostrophy OS aims for just that. It offers Android-like features while giving users more control over their data. This guide covers Apostrophy OS to help you better understand this new mobile operating system.

What makes Apostrophy OS unique?

Apostrophy OS (AphyOS) is a privacy-focused mobile operating system based on GrapheneOS for Android-based devices. Graphene OS is built using the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and does not include the Google Mobile Service (GMS) package. That means it doesn't have Google apps, such as the Google Play Store. That also means the usual background tracking services from GMS aren't present, giving you more privacy over your personal data. As such, GrapheneOS is often considered one of the best privacy and security-focused custom ROMs you can install on an Android device.

Since AphyOS uses GrapheneOS as a base for its custom implementation of Android, it has a significant focus on user privacy and security. Still, AphyOS looks to make a name for itself by going beyond the typical features of GrapheneOS. For starters, the company behind AphyOS is based out of Switzerland. They have some of the strictest data privacy laws worldwide. Focusing on net neutrality allows them to gain the trust of their users as a fair and honest mobile OS company.

Currently, AphyOS is not something you can install on any Android-based device. Still a relatively new OS, AphyOS wants to partner with well-known OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to bring it to a larger market worldwide. The idea is to ship entirely new devices preinstalled with AphyOS rather than letting anyone install a custom ROM on an Android-based device.

As an Android OS replacement, landing major OEM partners, selling devices, and shipping products across the globe is no small task. However, AphyOS has already secured some European OEM partners and is looking to fast-track their company's growth.

Apostrophy OS wants to make big changes in the mobile market

Although AphyOS is new and not widely known yet as a household name, it shows signs of a bright future for the mobile operating system. After they overcome the hurdles of becoming a new line of smartphone devices, they can bring their company's motto of privacy and security to life. We look forward to watching AphyOS grow and will continue to offer updates to this guide if they make announcements for new device markets. Currently, they have only announced partnerships with unspecified European-based device manufacturers.

You may also be interested in how to install GrapeheneOS on a Google Pixel smartphone. Combining a Google Pixel device with GrapeheneOS gives more control over your user privacy and security features.