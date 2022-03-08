In 2021 Electronic Arts revealed it would bring its hit free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends to mobile, but it wasn't until last month that we learned the mobile interpretation entered into pre-registration on the Google Play Store ahead of an impending soft launch. Well, today is the day, Apex Legends Mobile is now available in ten select territories as a limited regional launch, and the data gleaned from this soft launch should ideally provide EA with the information needed to balance the game's matchmaking and progression systems before the official worldwide release, a good sign we are inching ever-closer to that date, whatever it is.

The tweet above says it all. Apex Legends Mobile has entered into soft launch in select territories for testing purposes. Those in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia can now install the game. This is a limited event, as EA admits in a fresh blog post that "the full game is not quite ready for release," which means the game's content in the above testing regions is currently limited to a single map in the standard Battle Royale mode, Team Deathmatch, and a 3v3 Mini Battle Royale mode.

The limited regional launch will run from today until May 3rd, and all saves will be reset after this date. Anything purchased in-game during the testing phase will be removed from player accounts. However, players will be provided an in-game currency equivalent for these purchases in compensation once the game officially releases. Those that participate in the soft launch will get to keep any skins they've earned during the current Battle Pass.

So there you have it. Apex Legends Mobile has soft-launched in ten select territories, all so EA can further balance the game before its global release. While there is still no official launch date, we are clearly nearing that mystery date. Keep in mind there will be no cross-play with consoles or PC, Apex Legends Mobile exists on its own servers, and it will offer controls, content, and game modes adapted explicitly for mobile play.

