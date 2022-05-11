We first learned that Electronic Art's popular battle royale Apex Legends would be coming to mobile back in April of 2021, more than a year ago. During this time, EA kicked off pre-registration as well as regional launches in select countries. Of course, we've been waiting to hear what the official global release date would be, and today it's been revealed that the game will land on May 17th, which is less than a week away.

The trailer above teases the first season for Apex Legends Mobile while also teasing a mobile-only character. EA is on record stating that Apex Legends Mobile will receive exclusive content since it basically exists on its own (this isn't a port), so mobile-exclusive characters appear to be part of that.

Of course, there are concerns the mobile game won't perform optimally, seeing that the Nintendo Switch version is known for its poor performance, but since the mobile version is a standalone addition just for Android and iOS, there's hope things have been properly tuned for mobile play. We'll have to wait a week to see how development panned out, but at least that's not long.

So there you have, the long-awaited release for Apex Legends Mobile is finally dropping next week. Of course, pre-registration is available through the Play Store widget below if you'd like to receive an alert once the game lands on May 17th.

