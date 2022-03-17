We've known that Apex Legends Mobile would be coming to Android since April of 2021, and this past February, the game entered into pre-registration on the Play Store in a few select regions. Well, today, pre-registration opens up around the globe, which means Electronic Arts is gearing up for a worldwide release sometime soon. Those that pre-register will earn a few in-game rewards once the game launches, though the exact release date is still unknown.

Electronic Arts has rolled out a new trailer to pair with today's worldwide (excluding China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Russia, and Belarus) pre-registration announcement for Apex Legends Mobile. As you can see, the game's battle royale gameplay has translated well. Of course, the mobile version of Apex Legends will exist on its own, with no cross-play or cross-saves, so if you were hoping to play against friends on PC or consoles, you're out of luck. The battle royale will also see mobile-exclusive maps and gameplay modes, illustrating further how it will exist as its own entity.

Those who choose to pre-register will earn in-game rewards, and the more people that register, the better, as these rewards are locked behind how many people toss their hat in the ring. The items that can be earned will be awarded to players once the game is officially released.

So far, we still don't know exactly when Apex Legends Mobile will launch around the globe beyond a loose 2022 window, but today's pre-registration is a solid clue we are nearing that date. Of course, if you'd like to receive an alert on that day, simply pre-register, and your Android device will notify you when that day arrives.

Apex Legends Mobile enters pre-registration in select territories The first soft launch is almost here

