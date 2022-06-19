Apex Legends Mobile has been available for a little while now and is already taking the world by storm. The game relies heavily on tactics and knowledge of its intricate systems, which can seem daunting if you're new to the game. Once you start playing, Apex Legends Mobile is easy enough to get the hang of, and you can give yourself a headstart by following these five Apex Legends Mobile tips to ensure victory.

Master the movement system

The movement system Respawn created in Titanfall 1 and 2 is legendary, and it's little wonder that the developers brought it into Apex Legends Mobile. Crouch sliding isn't a new game mechanic, but its execution in Apex is unparalleled. Take the time to enter the firing range and experiment with it, throwing in jumps before or after slides.

Tip: If you play as Pathfinder, fire his tactical into the ground and end it with a slide for a speed boost. This takes practice, but once you master the move, you'll be outmaneuvering enemies easily.

Familiarize yourself with each weapon

There are plenty of weapons to choose from in Apex, and we all have our favorites. But it would be best if you didn't ignore the guns you dislike. This is a battle royale, and there's a high probability that you'll be stuck with a gun you don't like at the start of the match.

Go into the firing range and practice with every gun until you have a good feel for how they perform. Start with no attachments, and build up to having them maxed out so you can learn their intricacies.

Pay special attention to the red weapons that can only be looted from care packages. These powerful guns come with limited ammo, and it's best to learn their quirks in the low-pressure environment of the firing range than in the middle of a fight.

Prioritize larger health items

There are five health items in Apex Mobile. Syringes, Medkits, Shield Cells, Shield Batteries, and the Pheonix Kit. The Syringe and Shield Cell can be used quickly, and you can hold four in one inventory slot. The downside is that they only restore small amounts of health or shields, and you want to get to 100% as quickly as possible in a fight.

Make sure you carry some Medkits and Shield Batteries. They take longer to use, and you can only carry two per slot, but they fully restore health and shields and are ultimately quicker than using multiple Cells or Syringes to achieve the same thing.

The Pheonix Kit takes the longest to use, and you can only carry one per slot. Despite this, using one at the right time can save the day as it fully recharges health and shields in one go.

Be tactical with healing. If your shields are only down to 75%, then using a Cell to get back to the max is fine, but if you're lower than that in a fight using a Battery is a better move.

Use the ping system

The ping system in Apex Mobile is limited compared to what you'll find in the PC version of the game, but it's still important to use it. Tapping the ping button while pointing somewhere on the map will tell your team you intend to move there. This button is contextually aware, so tapping it while pointing at a piece of loot or a supply bin will tell your team what you're looking at and give them the opportunity to grab it. When pinging loot, look for a symbol that looks like a person waving. This indicates that a teammate can use the item you're looking at.

If you think you've seen enemy activity but can't see the enemy, hold the ping button and select the activity button. Now your team knows that you believe there's another squad in that location and can be ready to engage.

Master your abilities

Each legend has unique abilities, and knowing how and when to use them is critical. Pathfinder's tactical ability lets you swing around the map on a grappling hook, but there's more to it. If you only travel a short distance, the cooldown will be shorter than if you traveled a long distance. Something else to consider is that scanning survey beacons will permanently reduce the cooldown for all of Pathfinder's abilities.

Aside from knowing how abilities work, knowing when to use them is essential too. Bangalore can throw down smoke grenades, which can easily be detrimental to your team. If you're outnumbered and your squad needs to retreat, laying down smoke cover is a solid tactic. If your squad is firing on enemies obscuring everything with smoke and ruining their aim is a bad tactic.

Think about how your abilities will affect your squad, not just yourself, and take the time to practice with them in the firing range. You want to be an asset to your squad, not a detriment.

Practice, practice, practice

The firing range might not be the most exciting area in the game, but spending some time there honing your skills will pay off in the long run. Keep these tips in mind, and you'll soon be outflanking enemy squads, clutching wins, and seeing why Apex Legends Mobile outshines the rest of the battle royale genre.