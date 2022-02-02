Last April, Electronic Arts announced that it would be bringing Apex Legends to mobile, launching the first closed beta test for its popular battle royale the same month. Clearly, things have been progressing with the game's development, so EA has just announced that select territories will soon be able to pre-register on the Play Store. The Play Store listing is already up, but only those who live in Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to pre-register for the initial soft launch.

The tweet above says it all. Respawn is will soon launch Apex Legends Mobile in select territories as a soft launch. Sadly iOS has been left in the cold for now, as this is only a soft launch for Android users. Sadly no dates have been provided, so there's no telling when the first wave of soft launch will actually roll out, but I would expect this rollout to happen soon. We also don't know when more territories will be added to the launch, so there's still no telling when the game will officially land in the US.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Of course, this lack of info means Respawn gets to make more announcements as we inch closer to the global release, hyping people up for the game. So stay tuned, as I'm sure this story is far from over. Of course, if you'd like to check out the fresh Play Store listing to see how EA's battle royale is shaping up, click on the Play Store widget below.

Google Translate's Material You refresh is finally coming to more phones Esta aquí, c'est ici, es ist hier

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email