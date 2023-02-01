For years, Electronic Arts and its subsidiaries have churned out console, PC, and great mobile games like the Need for Speed franchise, FIFA, and Apex Legends. Unfortunately, the company has just announced that it's pulling the plug on Apex Legends Mobile, and it's not even a year old. The game will remain playable for the next three months, during which players can engage in their last battles. The company is also ceasing development for Battlefield Mobile in a move that signals mobile FPS games aren't as hot as they used to be.

If you don't follow the gaming industry too closely, the EA-owned studio Respawn Entertainment and Tencent's Lightspeed & Quantum Studios introduced Apex Legends Mobile back in May 2022. The game allowed players to experience Apex outside of consoles and PCs, making it more accessible. In a recent post, Apex's developers announced a shutdown for the mobile version on May 1st this year, just shy of its first anniversary.

Specifically, the official shutdown is planned for 7 PM ET. The Verge reports that as of 4 PM ET Tuesday, players are no longer allowed to make additional in-app purchases. Unfortunately, the developers don't plan to refund any purchases already made. Instead, you are advised to spend any remaining in-game money and enjoy the game to the fullest while it lasts.

EA has also announced it will not continue developing Battlefield Mobile, a game that's been in testing for the last two years. The company expressed interest in pivoting its vision for the franchise by evolving existing battlefield titles. On the bright side, this could mean more sincere efforts to develop Battlefield 2042. EA has clearly stated its intentions to continue maintaining Apex Legends on PC and consoles, independent of the mobile version's shutdown.

EA's announcement acknowledges players received the launch of Apex Legends Mobile with gusto. The futuristic battle royale title included two mobile-exclusive legends (characters) and regular updates adding to the characters' abilities and new game modes, but it attributes the shutdown to the game's content pipeline falling short of standards set for quality, quantity, and cadence — an unfortunate reality regular players were picking up on, as the game chased trends instead of a unique identity on mobile.

With the rise and quick fall of player count taking a toll on the company's financials, we believe the decision to shutter Apex Legends Mobile eventually boiled down to money. After a point, it wasn't viable for EA and its partners to continue investing in new Apex Legends Mobile content to attract and hook players. It's probably a safe bet we won't see the company pushing mobile shooters heavily anytime soon. So make sure to connect with all your Apex Mobile friends on alternate platforms in the next three months before the doors close for good.