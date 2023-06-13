Source: Amazon APC 1500VA UPS Battery Backup $163 $180 Save $17 APC's 1500VA UPS Battery Backup features ten surge-protected outlets, five of which are backed by the replaceable 900W battery when power goes out. You get Automatic Voltage Regulation to keep your gadgets safe from fluctuations in voltage, and a runtime of an hour and 8 minutes at 100W should be enough to get you through most power outages and rolling brownouts. $163 at Amazon

For the most part, brief power outages are a non-issue as they give you an excuse to disconnect momentarily, but the same can't be said for your electronics. Without a backup system, your computers, monitors, routers, and other power-dependent devices are at the mercy of blackouts, which you can expect more of, now that summer is just around the corner. The last thing you want is to be completely depleted of power when outages stretch far too long or fry your gear due to voltage fluctuations. It's in your best interest to invest in a reliable battery backup, and with this deal on the APC UPS 1500VA UPS Battery Backup and Surge Protector, the investment doesn't have to be a big one. It's on sale for $17 off, just in time for summer.

Why the APC 1500VA UPS is worth investing in

Battery-powered devices like your smartphone and laptop will likely be fine in the event of an outage, especially if you have a high-capacity power bank, but your devices that draw juice from the outlet? Not so much. If you live in an area where blackouts are commonplace, you'll benefit from this UPS's ability to deliver enough power to your tech collection until the main power is restored, or at the very least, give you enough time to shut everything down safely. Ten different outlets are built into the unit, five of which have direct access to the battery backup, keeping the connected devices running uninterrupted. Meanwhile, the remaining five only function as surge protectors, but they'll safeguard your gadgets from sudden power spikes.

This UPS also features automatic voltage regulation (AVR), meaning it monitors anomalies in power distribution and automatically corrects fluctuations to ensure each device has a safe voltage level. What it can't guarantee, however, is a definite runtime, as that is dependent on the number of connected devices and the power they demand. Fortunately, it also has an LCD screen on the back that shows you how much time is left based on the current power load. It's also worth noting that this UPS doesn't hog too much workspace real estate, so it will fit right on your desk and under it.

With this APC 1500VA UPS deal, not only will you be buying a dependable battery backup, you're essentially buying peace of mind, too. Grab it while it's still on sale for $163.