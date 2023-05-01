Identity. It's something given to each and every one of us and we're all left to figure out what to do with it. With the calendar flipping over to May, we're now into Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month, and the plan for many is to celebrate with the many people that share cover under this diasporic umbrella. Art plays an important role in any sort of fesitivities and we're not just talking about motion pictures here — Google is angling to join the party with a digital potluck offering: new Chrome themes.

We're talking 20 Chrome themes from five artists: Shyama Kuver, Eve Liu, Ashley Lukashevsky, Khôi Bảo Phạm, and Subin Yang. These themes not only change the accent colors on your tool and tab bars, but what you see when your open a new tab.

As an unashamed glutton myself, I'm quite attracted to Phạm's "Trái Cây (Fruit)" with the features of dragonfruit, mangosteen, permissions, and starfruit along with "Korean Radish" and "Tomato Tomato" from Yang and her depiction of personable nightshades and a critter community around said radish as well as some choice alliums.

But there are some beautiful selections that aren't related to food like Kuver's "Sisters of Another Land," Liu's "箏 (Kite)," and Lukashevsky's "Into the Sunset," all of which should bring a pop to your web browsing experience.

The Chrome Web Store has a special section up right now where you can peruse and choose from these APAHM themes as well as take in all the stories from the illustrators themselves.

Last year for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Google rolled out a trio of lovely wallpapers from Sarula Bao.