I've talked about this as my mental cure for the pandemic, but I really do love flying my drone wherever I can. Whether you feel like escaping the confines of gravity or are capturing terrific video from up in the air, it's all a fun time. And on this Prime Day, you can grab DJI's Mini 2, one of the best drones on the market, and its Fly More kit for $120 off.

The Mini 2 is a great pick-up-and-go type machine. It doesn't need to be registered with most airspace regulators including the FAA because it weighs less than 250 grams, but it still gives you terrific performance. The Mini 2 can last in the air for up to 31 minutes with top speeds approaching 36mph and capture RAW stills as well as terrific 4K video. The Fly More Combo kit extends your air power with two extra batteries, a multi-battery charging cradle, replacement propellers, and a handy carrying bag.

You're getting nice spec upgrades from the original Mavic Mini and with the Mini 3 Pro out on the market with its premium positioning, now is the perfect time for a Mini 2 deal. DJI often keeps a tight leash on its drones, so getting the Mini 2 Fly More Combo for $479 or $120 off is a pretty nice get.

Save $120 off DJI's Mini 2 Fly More Combo

$480 on AmazonAs a Mavic Mini owner myself, I can personally vouch for buying the Mini 2 thanks to my experiences borrowing my brother's kit. While the remote controller for the Mini 2 was chunkier than the one for the original, it was less of a hassle for me to plug in and secure my phone to it. I also found signal retention to be better and that came especially handy in urban areas where RF traffic can get cluttered.

Most importantly, the drone itself was more responsive and had finer-grain flight movement adjustments — I shot video at a performance by my brother's folk arts troupe and it was a sheer joy piloting the machine and getting the moves I wanted.

If you can get that sort of performance for less than $500 plus have all the accessories you need to stay in the air for a cumulative 90 minutes at a time, why wouldn't you take it? The Mini 2 Fly More Combo is on sale for as long as Prime Day is around or until stock's gone. Get at it, folks.

Oh, and if you do end up getting the Mini 2, you'll probably want a speedy little microSD card so that you have media to which you can record your fancy footage. Lucky there's a Prime Day deal or two on those!