In a market dominated by Gmail and Outlook, AOL email's popularity rapidly shrunk, and as a result, the company exchanged a few hands in the last few years. Acquired by Verizon in 2015, the carrier eventually sold AOL and Yahoo to a private equity firm in May 2021. If you are on the fence about moving on from AOL mail, export and back up your important emails on your hard drive, PC, or a top Chromebook.

The AOL homepage is packed with news, auto-play videos, ads, and other irrelevant stuff. The company's email service is nothing to write home about, either. Before you lose your important AOL emails to a ransomware attack, back up your relevant emails in several formats. You can export your AOL emails using the AOL web version, Gmail web, or Outlook desktop.

Why should you export your AOL emails?

Check the following reasons if you are still unsure about backing up your AOL emails on an external drive or the PC:

A potential security lapse may prevent you from accessing your AOL account and messages.

You can export your AOL emails to Outlook, Gmail, or Yahoo email providers.

You can export AOL messages and delete the account once and for all.

You can access your AOL emails offline.

Your backed-up AOL emails are all safe from harmful viruses and cyberattacks.

How to export your AOL emails on the web

You can use the AOL web version to download individual emails as PDFs. Although it's a time-consuming process, the steps below are handy for exporting relevant emails as PDFs.

Visit AOL Mail on your preferred desktop browser. Sign in with your account details. Open an email you want to export. Click More at the top. Select Print. Expand the Printer menu and select Microsoft Print to PDF (for Microsoft Edge browser). You can check the live preview from the right side. It shows the sender's email address, the date, the time, and the message content. Click Print and select an export location in the File Explorer menu. Rename the file and click Save.

Now, repeat the same for all your important AOL emails and save them as a PDF file on your desktop or Mac.

How to export your AOL emails using Gmail web

This is another effective way to export AOL emails on the desktop. You need to import your AOL emails into the Gmail inbox and download messages on the go. Here's what you'll do:

Navigate to Gmail on the web and log in with your Google account details. Click the settings gear in the upper-right corner. Open See all settings. Go to Accounts and Import. Click Import from another address. Gmail supports Outlook, Yahoo, and AOL email accounts to import messages. It opens a pop-up window to enter your AOL email address. Click Continue. Type the AOL account password. Click Agree to give permission to let Gmail read the AOL account details. Close the pop-up menu and let Gmail import your AOL messages. The estimated import time depends on the number of messages in your inbox. You'll see an Import complete message at the top. Find your AOL email address under the Labels menu. Open an email and click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Download message, and Gmail saves the same on your PC in the .eml format.

You can follow the same for all your AOL messages and export them as .eml format on the PC.

How to export your AOL emails using Outlook desktop

Microsoft Outlook desktop app supports Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, AOL, and other email providers. If you added AOL to the Outlook desktop app, use the steps below to export the inbox in no time.

Launch Microsoft Outlook on Windows. Click File in the menu bar. Select Open & Export from the sidebar. Select Import/Export. Under Choose an action to perform, select Export to a file. Click Next. Select Outlook Data File (.pst) as a file of type. Select Next. Select your AOL account. You can also click Filter and export emails with specific words or from certain senders. Outlook also lets you export AOL emails from a specific timeframe. Click Next. Select Browse and choose a local folder on your PC or external drive. Click Finish, and the app asks you to create an Outlook data file password. Enter a password and verify the same. Click OK.

Outlook generates a backup file and saves it on your PC. You need to remember the Outlook data file password, as the app asks for this password when you import AOL messages to other email inboxes.

Use third-party apps to export AOL emails

You can also export your AOL messages on the desktop using third-party apps. Although these apps offer more functions like auto-backup and email filtering, we recommend sticking with the methods mentioned above. Such third-party apps often require a fee and may not work as expected. You should pay for apps that offer a money-back guarantee.

Save AOL messages

