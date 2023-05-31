Source: Aohi AOHI Magcube 65W PD Fast Charger $35 $53 Save $18 The AOHI Magcube 65W has everything you need out of a good, ultra-compact PPS charger. You will get the fastest possible charging speeds on your Google and Samsung phones, and the charger will also fast-charge iPhones, iPads, and many USB Power Delivery laptops. The charger also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC) 4+, so if you have a device with QC fast charging, you can juice up that as well. $35 at Amazon

While there are quite literally mountains of small but speedy phone chargers out there that you can trust your phone to, do you actually know how fast the charger is sending current to your phone? For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a top charging speed of 45W, but the vast majority of the time, the highest wattage you'll see is under 20W. USB-C cables with built-in displays can measure and display the current wattage going through them, and you can snag one alongside a solid 65W charger for its lowest price ever today.

Why the AOHI Magcube 65W GaN+ USB-C Wall Charger is worth your money

The AOHI Magcube 65W GaN+ wall charger delivers fast and efficient power transfer to phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices that feature a USB-C connection. A compact PPS charger that supports most mainstream charging protocols, it automatically detects what device is connected to optimize the output wattage needed to charge it safely. Once it starts charging, you actually get to see the wattage your device charges at thanks to the included USB-C cable which features an LED screen that displays the outgoing current in real-time.

Its charging indicator also shows multiple charging speeds even when used with another USB-C cable, a three-stage smart charging system that offers trickle, standard, and fast recharging capabilities. This intelligent ability to change between charging speeds and protocols, plus the GaN+ technology which delivers more efficient power transfer and produces less heat, keeps your devices safe from damage during use.

While the AOHI Magcube 65W GaN+ wall charger only features a single USB-C port, the addition of the PD3.0 100W-rated LED display cable — which provides a visual readout on current charging speed — is a big plus. Being able to see the wattage your phone or laptop charges at can give you a good idea of how fast it'll be back in action and how long it can take to get back to 100%. For $35, this AOHI 65W GaN+ wall charger and LED USB-C cable package is an unbeatable value — and a must-have upgrade from that old charger you're still hanging onto.