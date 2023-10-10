While it's obvious that the October Prime Day sale is at the forefront of the shopping frenzy right now, smart shoppers like you know that there's more sales going on that offer discounts just as exciting as Amazon's is. Each of which is offering its own set of unique deals to check out, as well as common offers you'll find available at most of them.

The key is finding the best Anti-Prime deals is seeing what each retailer offers, then comparing the prices to see who has it the cheapest. In some rare instances, the deals are better outside of Amazon and offer more savings, but in the instances where they aren't, the plus side is that you don't need a membership to access them.

So we've brought together some of the best Anti-Prime Day sales and deals right here, with some of the top offers plus special discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and more all ripe for the picking.

Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale

First up, we've got Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale going on alongside Prime Day. Focused entirely around home goods and electronics, Best Buy's offering includes a good mix of deals on 4K TVs, smart home products, home appliances, and much more. The more unique offers will be the large appliance deals available, with special discounts and bundle packages on Insignia washers, dryers, and refrigerators.

However, you'll also find excellent across Best Buy's Anti-Prime sale with discounts of up to $170 off KitchenAid mixers, savings on smartwatches from Garmin, and price cuts on 4K Smart TVs.

Source: KitchenAid KitchenAid 5.5 Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $280 $450 Save $170 The ever popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer is getting one of it's best discounts yet at Best Buy, with a massive $170 discount off the standard $450 price tag, making Best Buy's deal a full $100 cheaper than Amazon's. The versatility and power of these mixers is undeniable, and any good kitchen has one sitting on the counter ready to go. $280 at Best Buy

Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 245 Music $230 $320 Save $90 Garmin's Forerunner 245 offers a solid all-around wearable that works well in almost all situations. The battery life is fantastic, it has advanced health-tracking features and apps, and boasts Garmin Coach to keep your training on track. It's also one of the more affordable watches from Garmin that features all of this, and it's almost $100 cheaper right now. $230 at Best Buy

Source: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-65-class-bravia-xr-x90l-full-array-led-4k-hdr-google-tv/6544733.p?skuId=6544733https://www.bestbuy.com/site/sony-65-class-bravia-xr-x90l-full-array-led-4k-hdr-google-tv/6544733.p?skuId=6544733 Sony 65-inch XR X90L $1100 $1600 Save $500 At $500 off, Sony's X90L offers an impressive display packed full of features for those who want the best picture quality. It's also a killer TV for PlayStation 5, offering support for HDMI 2.1 features including 4K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rates. $1100 at Best Buy

Newegg's Fantastech Sale II

While Newegg focuses more on more technical hardware and peripherals for PCs, their selection of smart tech and other electronics is pretty expansive. They've kicked off their Fantastech Sale II this week alongside Amazon, offering discounts gaming laptops and desktop hardware including processors, hard drives, graphics cards, and more.

This sale is a gold mine for PC enthusiasts and hobbyists alike, with more unique deals on hardware to upgrade a current rig or build a new one flat out at a discounted price.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E $210 $280 Save $70 The ASUS Strix Z690-E motherboard comes loaded with features to optimize gaming, including Wi-Fi 6E support, DDR5 support, and AI overclocking. If you're looking to setup or upgrade an Intel-based machine, this is a great motherboard to start with. $210 at Newegg

Source: Acer Acer Aspire 5 (2023, Intel) $500 $700 Save $200 As far as HD gaming is concerned, the Acer Aspire 5 offers a solid mobile machine that's more than capable of handling the latest titles. Spoorting a 13th Gen i5-1335U 1.3Ghz processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, there's enough power here for some serious 1080p gaming. $500 at Newegg

Source: Asus ASUS TUF Gaming 27” 1080P Monitor $140 $180 Save $40 While it is a 1080p monitor, this display offers a responsive 144Hz refresh rate support and 1ms response time, along with AMD FreeSync, to deliver incredibly smooth gameplay and framerates for high performance gaming. $140 at Newegg

B&H Photo's Fantastic Fall Deals

Offering a staggering selection of photography and videography equipment, B&H Photo's Fantastic Fall Deals includes a wide selection of discount son mirrorless cameras, audio equipment, and other A/V accessories.

There's a bit of smart tech sprinkled in as well, however you'll find the best deals around their bread and butter — cameras.

Source: Canon Canon EOS R100 $500 $600 Save $100 An excellent choice for photographers looking to pick up a mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R100 includes an 18-45mm lens to handle a variety of content and settings. It's a solid entry-level camera for the price, and is sure to make budding photograpers happy with the purchase. $500 at B&H Photo

Source: Amazon SanDisk Extreme Pro microSD card $70 $140 Save $70 An integral part of any digital camera setup, additional SD cards are a must for storing photos and videos. However, you want one that not only got plenty of space, but offers fast and efficient file transfers. SanDisk's Extreme Pro series offers both, and right now it's doing it at a great price. $70 at B&H Photo

Source: Lowepro Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II $205 $371 Save $166 Camera equipment is both precious and pricey, so a proper camera bag is essential to protecting your investment. The Lowepro ProTactic BP 450 AW II features a spacious yet sturdy design to store your camera, laptop, and lenses, all safelty and securely. $205 at B&H Photo

Walmart's Deals Holiday Kickoff

Covering just about everything home and eletronics related, Walmart's Deals Holiday Kickoff is one of the best Anti-Prime Day sales to check out. There are loads of deals on home goods, toys, clothing, TVs, smart tech, and much more.

Holiday shoppers would be wise to browse what Walmart's sale is offering, you'll be able to score some great gifts at really low prices.

Source: Miko Miko Home Air Purifier $58 $120 Save $62 One of the better air purifiers for the price, the Miko HEPA Air Purifier is perfect for the bedroom or living room due to its smaller size. Its advanced 3-stage filtration system ensures allergens, dust, smoke, and more are all removed continuously. $58 at Walmart

Source: Philips Philips T4556 True Wireless Earbuds $30 $100 Save $70 While we probably wouldn't recommend grabbing these at their standard $100 price tag, for $30 the Philips T34556 are some of the best cheap earbuds you can find. Sound quality is well above this price point, and the hybrid active noise cancellation is serviceable to say the least. $30 at Walmart

Source: iRobot iRobot Roomba J7+ $400 $800 Save $400 One of the best robot vacuums available, the Roomba J7+ is a smart, self-cleaning robot vac that's great for Google homes. It's usually one of the priciest options you'll find, but at 50% off, it's an absolute bargain at the reduced $400 price tag. $400 at Walmart

Are things really cheaper on Prime Day?

Yes, products are actually cheaper during Prime Day sales, whether it be at Amazon or another retailer. The addition of Amazon's second Prime Day has opened up the floodgates for holiday shoppers, offering tons of discounts on popular products across multiple verticals. With how cheap some items go, it's best to think of it somewhat as an early start to Black Friday sales,