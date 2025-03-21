Summary Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, now integrates web search, allowing it to provide up-to-date responses, addressing its previous knowledge cutoff.

The web search feature is currently in preview for paid US users, with plans to expand to free users and other countries, and is designed to enhance Claude's utility in fields like sales, finance, research, shopping, and more.

Claude's implementation includes direct source citations and is triggered contextually, offering real-time information access to its users.

Anthropic's Claude, an AI chatbot that first burst upon the scene in 2023, is a powerful and versatile AI assistant — one that is touted as "safe, accurate, and secure."

Developed by former OpenAI employees, Claude leverages its reasoning and problem-solving abilities to answer user queries, with support for writing, coding, data analysis, and more. The tool can also generate images, charts, and diagrams, and its latest Claude 3.7 Sonnet has a knowledge cutoff of October 2024.

The latter can be a cause of concern in today's ever-changing landscape — a concern that Anthropic is now tackling.

The San Francisco-based company announced that Claude 3.7 Sonnet can now search the web to provide more up-to-date and relevant responses. "With web search, Claude has access to the latest events and information, boosting its accuracy on tasks that benefit from the most recent data," wrote Anthropic in an update post announcing the new capability.

Claude's web search capabilities are now available to try out feature preview for paid Claude users in the US. The functionality will extend to free users and more countries "soon."

This comes roughly five months after OpenAI rolled out similar functionality for ChatGPT.

Web search isn't enabled by default. Users can toggle it on through their profile settings on the web client or on Claude's mobile apps. The company added that the AI tool will only scour the web when "applicable," and when it does, it will provide direct citations to help you fact-check.

This enhancement expands Claude's extensive knowledge base with real-time insights, providing answers based on more current information.

I don't have a paid Claude plan, so I'm unable to check how exactly the new integration works. However, as highlighted by TechCrunch after playing around with the new feature, web search doesn't always trigger for queries related to current events. When it does, the response includes several citations and sources, even quoting X (Twitter) if it finds relevant information on the platform.

Source: Anthropic

Web search expands Claude's functionality across several domains, but according to Anthropic, these are some of the most popular ones: