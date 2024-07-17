Summary ChatGPT AI chatbot by OpenAI leads in AI development, surpassing competitors with unique features and capabilities. But a new rival might also step in.

Claude by Anthropic offers a powerful AI tool, focusing on Constitutional AI to align with human values and ensure no harm.

Governments and Big Tech companies are implementing regulations and responsible AI initiatives to address societal concerns.

Artificial intelligence, a concept that has been shaping our world since 1950, thanks to computer scientists Alan Turing and John McCarthy, has once again taken center stage with the launch of the ChatGPT AI chatbot in 2022. This event not only showcased AI's potential to disrupt traditional businesses like online search but also marked a significant milestone in its journey. While many other AI chatbots have emerged since, none have yet been able to match the prowess of OpenAI's product.

As artificial intelligence continues to permeate every aspect of our lives, concerns about its societal impact are on the rise. However, governments worldwide are not sitting idly by. They have proactively developed substantive initiatives to regulate AI, such as the AI Bill of Rights introduced by the Biden administration in the United States. Similarly, Big Tech companies have also stepped up, introducing their own procedures for responsible AI development, providing a sense of reassurance to the public.

Constitutional AI adheres to human values

Among others, there is a company that you might have rarely heard of, but it's focused on Constitutional AI. The company behind this initiative, Anthropic, introduced its AI-powered chatbot Claude in 2023, with a focus on responsible AI development and adhering to human values. In a nutshell, Constitutional AI means developing AI in a way that aligns with human values and poses no harm to humans.

As Anthropic announced in a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, their app is now available for Android. The Claude app was already available for iOS users on the App Store.

Claude by Anthropic is not just another AI assistant. It's a powerful AI tool that allows you to ask questions and get answers within seconds. It also enables users to attach a file and image and ask queries based on the given file. For instance, you can upload a financial chart to the app and ask the chatbot to analyze it for you, highlighting the most important hints. It even supports image transcription, making the conversion of images to texts a breeze.

The way Claude works is similar to other chatbots like ChatGPT or Google Gemini. Meanwhile, the focus on Constitutional AI is the same thing that sets Anthropic and Claude apart from their rivals.