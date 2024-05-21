Summary Handhelds gaining popularity in 2024, Antec partners with Ayaneo for Core HS, featuring slide-up screen and physical keyboard.

Antec Core HS is a rebranded Ayaneo Slide with AMD Ryzen 7 7840U for $600 to $900, likely offering storage and RAM variants.

Competition in the handheld gaming market leads to easier availability and competitive pricing - a great time to be a handheld gamer.

It would appear that handhelds are really gaining steam in 2024, with new devices popping up constantly. Today, we've learned that not only has popular handheld maker Ayaneo partnered with Antec (probably best known for its PC cases), but that Antec indeed has a handheld coming to the US and UK, known as the Antec Core HS. But Antec hasn't designed it, as this is where the partnership with Ayaneo comes in; the Antec Core HS will exist as a rebranded Ayaneo Slide. But hey, if Antec can make it easier to purchase a Core HS than it is to buy an Ayaneo Slide from Indiegogo, I'm all for this partnership.

What we know about the Antec Core HS

Not a lot, but enough to get slightly excited

Details about the Antec Core HS comes from Chinese media LTN and Technews TW via Notebookcheck, and there are already a few images available, along with some specs. Seeing that the Core HS is a rebranded Ayaneo Slide, it's not like the specs were unknown, but so far we know it will offer a AMD Ryzen 7 7840U and will retail for $600 to $900, which sure sounds like there will be variants with different storage and ram, just like the Ayaneo Slide.

What makes the Antec Core HS stand out?

The sliding screen, of course

Of course, the most unique feature about the Antec Core HS (as well as Ayaneo's Slide) is that the screen slides up, revealing a physical keyboard underneath. Clearly inspired by GPD's sliding design for its Win handhelds, but one that makes it easy to type while gaming, which sure is nice if you play a lot of online games. While we still don't know how Antec plans to sell the Core HS, or more importantly, where, more companies on the market selling gaming handhelds is great for the consumer as all this competition ensures easier availability and competitive pricing. Talk about a great time to be a handheld gamer.