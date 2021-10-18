While we have our eyes set on this week's upcoming Samsung announcement, leaks for the Galaxy S22 series have already started pouring in. As usual, we expect it to be compromised of three unique models: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. It's the high-end Ultra variant that's proven controversial with some fans — especially when it comes to its design. Those who don't like the rumored camera bump changes might be in luck, as a refined alternative is making the rounds today.

Recent S22 Ultra leaks agree on the same basic set of features: a squared-off, Note-like frame, along with a matching display and a slot located along the bottom for an S Pen. What no one seems to agree on, though, is how the back camera layout will look. The first bunch of leaked renders showed off an odd P-shaped design, while more recent images sport two smaller bumps instead of one. This latest option comes from LetsGoDigital, removing the module altogether for a series of lenses uniquely separated and spaced out, bringing the total of possibilities up to three.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

It's probably too early to tell which design Samsung will end up going with, assuming any of these are on the right track at all. After all, the Galaxy S22's launch is still several months away. Samsung's next phone announcement in the works is the much-delayed Galaxy S21 FE, a device we don't expect to see until January.

OnLeaks, who published the first S22 Ultra render with the P-shaped camera bump, has yet to comment on this refined design. Meanwhile, Ice Universe, another well-known leaker, backed up this latest look on Twitter.

The removal of a dedicated camera module would fit better with the design language of other Samsung phones, like those from the Galaxy A lineup. With any luck, a few more leaks can shine some light on the mystery of the S22's ever-changing bump. For now, we'll take solace in the fact that it seems to be the perfect replacement for anyone trying to upgrade from the Note series.

