Google Play Store shoppers who bill their purchases through Boost Mobile or Verizon will soon no longer be able to. Verizon subscribers have been emailed about the change which will come into effect starting next month.

Google recently updated its list of participating U.S. carriers that processed billing for Play Store purchases to include just AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular — you can see a previous version that included both Boost and Verizon here.

One Verizon subscriber shared the email he received from Google with Android Police which tells him that carrier billing will no longer be available beginning February 22. He is advised to update his subscriptions and add other forms of payment. Boost Mobile subscribers who use carrier billing presumably got a similar message.

Another recipient posted on the Verizon subreddit saying they chatted with Google customer support and was able to confirm the changes, but was not told why due to "security concerns."

In some countries, Google Play Store users are able to sign up for carrier billing as an option for paying for app and media purchases without the need for a credit or debit card. In the U.S., the major carriers generally perform credit checks before allowing an account to be opened, but will accept bill payments in cash.

Thanks: Nickolas

