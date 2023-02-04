Rear cameras on even the best Android tablets tend to be of limited use. You might snap a picture or scan documents with them once every blue moon, but that's about it. That is unless you are okay with others judging you for taking photos using a tablet in public. This is also why most device makers don't focus on rear cameras on their tablets and, unlike smartphones, incorporate them without getting too innovative with their design. If this leaked OnePlus Pad render is anything to go by, OnePlus is all set to become an exception with its first tablet.

A press render of the OnePlus Pad shared by @evleaks reveals the tablet's design in all its glory. The large, circular island for the rear camera immediately stands out while the device's front looks more like Apple's iPad Air thanks to its slim and rounded bezels. Unlike other tablets, the rear camera is not aligned to one corner of the device.

From the render, it looks like the rear only houses one camera module along with an LED flash. While it is difficult to ascertain if the tablet's rear is made of plastic or aluminum in the render, it does appear to have a matte finish.

This is not our first look at OnePlus's upcoming tablet — some renders leaked last month as well, but this one gives a clearer view of the rear camera module and how it would stand out. Not much else has been rumored about the OnePlus Pad's internals, though we do have some key specs including an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD panel, a 9,500mAh battery, and support for 67W wired fast charging.

OnePlus itself continues teasing the OnePlus Pad ahead of its launch. In a video on YouTube, the company gives us a closer look at the tablet's rear camera module and hints at a magnetic keyboard and stylus coming in the box.

OnePlus is scheduled to announce its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, alongside the OnePlus 11R, and international availability of the OnePlus 11 at its Cloud 11 event on February 7.