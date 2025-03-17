Summary Google Calendar's recent update has replaced the popular 'Schedule' view default with 'Day' view when tapping on a date in the 'Month' view, causing widespread user frustration.

Users are flooding Google's Community forum with complaints, expressing their dislike for the new default and demanding a return to the previous 'Schedule' view functionality, which provided a quick, scrollable overview of upcoming events.

While a temporary workaround exists (tapping the date in the top left of the 'Day' view to switch to 'Schedule'), users consider it insufficient.

Digital calendars have become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives, with Google Calendar as the primary platform most flock to because of its tight integration with the Google ecosystem.

The platform has a clean UI that is intuitive to use, complete with automatic event reminders, several shortcuts, an option to share your calendar with others, support for extensions, and a lot more.

However, a tweak, which seems to have gone live around the end of February, is forcing users to find alternatives.

For reference, the Google Calendar app on mobile, on both Android and iOS, offers five distinct views. These are: Schedule, Day, 3 days, Week, and Month. 'Schedule' gives a top-down and scrollable view of your events over the next several days. The other four, as their respective names suggest, offer a time-based view of your events for the days, for the next 3 days, for the week, and for the month.

Normally Previously, tapping a specific day within the monthly view would surface the day's events, followed by events for subsequent days in a Schedule view. Now, however, tapping a specific day within the monthly calendar takes you directly to the 'Day' view. We're seeing this on Google Calendar version 2025.09.1-732918122.

There's a workaround

As pointed out by TechIssuesToday, complaints about the change have made their way to Google's Community forum, with users saying that they detest the tweak. "I am going to switch over to Apple Calendar if this error is not changed for the better," wrote one user, while others were relieved to learn that they weren't the only ones facing the issue. Several others also suggested that they had sent in-app feedback for the tweak to be reversed. The change has made its way to both Android and iOS.

For what it's worth, users can replicate the old default behavior, albeit with an extra step. As found by user 7983611536499069217, tapping the current day and date on the top left of the 'Day' view instantly switches the UI to the Schedule view. Although this is a band-aid solution, it is much faster than manually going into the overflow menu to switch to Schedule view.