Most free apps generate revenue for their developers through ads, subscriptions, or in-app purchases. There's nothing wrong with that. Making quality software takes time and skills, and devs deserve fair compensation. However, some apps and games go to great lengths to keep you scrolling or nudge you into spending money. The tactics they use range from annoying to manipulative.

Sometimes, the solution is to pay the devs to remove the ads or gain full access to their software. If you have one of the best Android phones for gaming, you may be able to afford it. However, paying to remove questionable features or deceptive design choices isn't an option in many instances. Because of this, it's worth knowing what shady schemes to look out for in today's apps and games.

5 Manipulative user interfaces

Screens and buttons designed to trick you

I recently downloaded several apps from the Play Store that would supposedly help me find a lost Bluetooth device. They're the inspiration for this article. Before I got to the first app's home screen, it invited me to unlock all its features by starting a free trial. That's fine, technically. I'd happily pay if the tool helped me find my lost earphones. After all, the wireless headphones can cost several hundred dollars to replace.

Frustratingly, every element on that screen is intentionally laid out to trick people into starting a free trial or paying straight up. First, you see a big blue Continue for FREE button with No payment now! written underneath. Pressing that button brings up the Google Play screen to confirm the subscription. There's also a Disable Free Trial toggle, which means you pay for a subscription right away, before using the app. If that's not sketchy enough, the free trial lasts three days, and the subscription costs $17 per week. With a UI like this, subscribing by accident is a likely scenario if you're in a rush and not paying attention.